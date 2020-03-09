Finborough Theatre: What You Need To Know

Founded in 1980, the multi-award-winning Finborough Theatre is small, but perfectly formed. Set above a pub in Earl's Court, it is best known for producing new plays, as well as rediscovering works from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Here is everything you need to know if you're travelling there.

Where to eat

The Finborough Arms has a newly opened kitchen, offering pub classics such as pies, burgers and pizzas.

www.finborougharms.co.uk/food-drink

La Pappardella is a friendly and lively Italian situated a five-minute walk from the theatre on Old Brompton Road. They serve authentic Italian-inspired pizza and pasta made in-house.

la-pappardella.com

Bandol is the sister restaurant to the excellent Margaux in South Kensington. Situated an eight-minute walk from the theatre, it's a very pretty bar and restaurant serving good French food, concentrating on the southern region of Provence. They offer an excellent-value set lunch for £15 for two courses or £19.50 for three.

barbandol.co.uk

Meejana is a little gem situated only five minutes from the theatre. Serving authentic Lebanese food, the extensive mezze menu has everything from the usual hummus to Sojok sausage and lamb kibbeh. Unusually, they also serve yakhnes: family-style dishes that you would find in so many Lebanese homes, such as lamb meatballs with rice and baby chicken with yoghurt sauce.

www.meejana.co.uk

Where to drink

The Finborough Arms is definitely the most convenient place to grab a drink before a show, as it's right below the theatre. It is a small, but cute Victorian pub, serving continually changing guest ales, as well as a good cocktail menu.

www.finborougharms.co.uk

The Blackbird is a beautiful Victorian pub, about ten minutes from the theatre on foot. It's a cosy yet buzzy place for a drink. There is a constantly updated drinks menu and they also serve brilliant pies.

www.blackbirdearlscourt.co.uk

The Pembroke is a great venue to meet before a show. Situated five minutes from the theatre, there is a space for everyone: a lively bar downstairs, a cozy lounge upstairs, with huge sofas and squishy armchairs. They also have a secret roof terrace, which is just fantastic on a summer's evening.

www.thepembrokesw5.co.uk

Ticket Offers

Pre-bookable concessions are available for the following groups:

- Children aged 16 and under

- Students in full-time education

- Jobseeker's Allowance and low-income benefits claimants

- Disability Benefit claimants

- Senior Citizens aged 60+ and Equity, BECTU, MU and other entertainment union members in full benefit on Sunday matinees only.

Performances on Tuesday evenings are always at a low price.

The theatre offers £10 tickets for under-30s throughout the first week of all runs, and £14 tickets for residents of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for the first Saturday of every run.

Location and transport

The Finborough Theatre is located above the Finborough Arms pub in Earl's Court.

Train

The theatre is five minutes' walk from London Underground stations Earl's Court (District and Piccadilly Lines) and West Brompton (District Line and National Rail).

Bus

The theatre is served by buses:

74 328 C1 C3 N97 190 N97 14 211 328 N14 11 22 328 N11 N22

Parking

Pay and display parking is available nearby. Free street parking nearby is available after 6.30pm. Use the brilliant app AppyParking to check street rules.

Cycle

The nearest TFL cycle docking stations are at Harcourt Terrace and Hortensia Road.

Accessibility

The Finborough Theatre currently does not have disabled access and there are no accessible toilet facilities. The venue is currently actively fundraising to remedy this situation.

There are 23 steps to the theatre (including a turn in the stairs) with a handrail on the left-hand side. On request, they can arrange a touch guide to the set and props, or prepare audio and large print versions of programmes.

Guide and hearing dogs are welcome in the auditorium.

While you're there...

Evans and Peel Detective agency is a fun place to spend a few hours. Set up as a secret 1920's Prohibition-era speakeasy bar, the only way to get in is to book. When you arrive, you have to answer a few questions about your mystery "case" before you're whisked into the bar, with its great selection of cocktails, food and live music.

www.evansandpeel.com/Appointments-Detectives

Contact Details

Address

Finborough Theatre

118 Finborough Road

London

SW10 9ED

Phone 01223 357 851

Email admin@finboroughtheatre.co.uk

Website finboroughtheatre.co.uk

Photo Credit: Douglas Mackie





