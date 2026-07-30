Final Summer To See Vanessa Williams in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75 and More London Deals!

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

The Devil Wears Prada

Final summer to see Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.

Read More: Vanessa Williams to Depart THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA THE MUSICAL in the West End

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Exclusive premium seats!

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.

Avenue Q

Save up to 42%

On Avenue Q, puppets and people intermingle in this show about the trials and tribulations of life as a grown-up: love, sex, money, race, and how to tell your roommate he’s gay.

After two decades, the three-time Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q has returned to the West End in all its glory. With original Broadway director Jason Moore and original puppet designer Rick Lyon, a brand new cast takes on the puppet show with a difference.

Trainspotting The Musical

Save up to 48%

Set against a dynamic soundscape of 80's dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends, Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. This raw and gritty 75-minute stage experience, offers a real-life look at the effects of addiction, and all its highs and lows, while bringing to life the classic novel and globally successful film with humor, poetry, and provocatively graphic staging.



Drawing strong parallels to the opioid crisis ravaging small towns and cities across America, Welsh's enduring story and characters exposes the heart of the issue and demonstrates the nondiscriminatory nature of the disease. A beautifully disgusting production that holds nothing back, Trainspotting Live is a must see for avid fans of the film and, for Trainspotting virgins, it provides a powerfully entertaining experience you won't soon forget!



The cast of Trainspotting Live includes Tariq Malik as "Sick Boy," Andrew Barrett as "Renton," Tom Chandler as "Begbie," Lauren Downie as "June," Greg Esplin as "Tommy," Pia Hagen as "Allison" and Oliver Sublet as "Mother Superior."