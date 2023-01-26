Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Cast Announced For The World Première of New Musical KILLING THE CAT

Performances run 17 March – 22 April at Riverside Studios.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Final Cast Announced For The World Première of New Musical KILLING THE CAT

The final cast has been announced to join Madalena Alberto and Tim Rogers in the world première of the musical 'Killing The Cat'.

Molly Lynch won huge critical acclaim for her portrayal of Cathy in 'The Last Five Years' at Southwark Playhouse and its subsequent West End transfer. She covered and played the role of Clara in Daniel Evans' production of 'The Light In The Piazza' at Royal Festival Hall, LA Opera and Lyric Opera, Chicago, and has appeared as Betty Schaefer in 'Sunset Boulevard' (Curve, Leicester & UK tour).

Kluane Saunders has played Sheila in 'Relatively Speaking, Jill in 'Equus', Lynette in 'Can't Stand Up for Falling Down' and recently toured the UK in 'HMS Pinafore'.

Joaquin Pedro Valdes covered and played Simba on the recent UK tour of 'The Lion King' and was Ram Sweeney in 'Heathers' at The Other Palace. His other musicals include the UK and international tours of 'The King and I' and 'Miss Saigon'.

What happens when you're falling for someone but don't share their beliefs? What happens when you're so sure you're right you won't move an inch? Does love stand a chance?

In the heady world of the romantic poets, scientific theories and certainties, can lust and love keep two polar opposites together beyond the first night?

'Killing The Cat' is a new transatlantic collaboration between an Anglo-American writing team and UK and US producers. With book and lyrics by 'Walking With Dinosaurs' writer Warner Brown and music by radical American composer Joshua Schmidt, 'Killing The Cat' has its world première in London this spring, prior to Off-Broadway. Directed by Jenny Eastop, the show runs at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April 2023. Press Night is Wednesday 22 March at 7.30pm.

Previously announced Madalena Alberto has played some of the most coveted roles in Musical Theatre, including the title role in 'Evita', Nettie Fowler in 'Carousel', Velma Kelly in 'Chicago', Fantine in 'Les Miserables', Grizabella in 'Cats'.

Tim Rogers' many leading roles include Judas Iscariot in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Alex in 'Aspects of Love', Tony in 'West Side Story', The Man in 'Whistle Down the Wind'.




PRIVATE LIVES and More Announced For Donmar Warehouses 30th Anniversary Season Photo
PRIVATE LIVES and More Announced For Donmar Warehouse's 30th Anniversary Season
Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the next two shows in the Donmar's 30th birthday season, along with lead casting for the previously announced Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Next To Normal.
Katie Redfords TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour Photo
Katie Redford's TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour
Bethany Cooper Productions and Theatre503 have announced the UK tour of Katie Redford's Tapped.  Following a successful run at Theatre503 with Katie Redford receiving an OFFIE nomination for Most Promising New Playwright.
Cast Announced For THE CHILDREN Alongside Imogen Stubbs at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo
Cast Announced For THE CHILDREN Alongside Imogen Stubbs at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
The cast has been announced for Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds' much-anticipated upcoming production of The Children, alongside the previously announced Imogen Stubbs.  Lucy Kirkwood's post-apocalyptic drama was hailed by The Guardian as one of the top three plays in their 'Best Theatre Shows of the 21st Century', following two retired nuclear scientists whose isolated life by the sea is disrupted by an old friend with a frightening request. 
New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dances WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Inter Photo
New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring
As the company enters its 10th birthday year, Second Hand Dance is starting out 2023 on the move with new dates for its popular touring show We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a celebratory dance experience for the very young (aged 0-3) and their grown-ups. 

More Hot Stories For You


TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Extends For a Final Time to 20 MayTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Extends For a Final Time to 20 May
January 26, 2023

The critically-acclaimed commercial hit production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, extends for a final time at the Gielgud Theatre.
CTC Dance Company Announces Initial Casting For WONDERLAND IN ALICE at Theatre PeckhamCTC Dance Company Announces Initial Casting For WONDERLAND IN ALICE at Theatre Peckham
January 26, 2023

A brand-new show is coming to the Theatre Peckham in April 2023. Wonderland in Alice will open on Thursday 6th April 2023. Tickets are on sale now for this new adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic.
Photos: First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY as it Returns to LondonPhotos: First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY as it Returns to London
January 26, 2023

The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award® winning production of The Lehman Trilogy has returned to London. Check out all new photos of the cast here!
London's Studio 338 Announces 10th-Year Birthday CelebrationsLondon's Studio 338 Announces 10th-Year Birthday Celebrations
January 26, 2023

Studio 338 is a venue like no other. Its evolution over the last decade has been a rollercoaster ride that has seen the team behind it put their hearts and souls - plus major investment - into every single detail.
Photos: Inside Press Night For the UK Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANEPhotos: Inside Press Night For the UK Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
January 26, 2023

All new photos have been released from the press night for the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.
share