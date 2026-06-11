FRINGE FIX to Return to Underbelly Soho With 20 Edinburgh Productions
The season will present WOODY SEZ, OPEROTICA, and GALAXY TRAIN among its comedy, theatre, and cabaret lineup.
Fringe Fix returns to Underbelly Soho this September with a handpicked selection of productions making the journey from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to London's West End.
The season will transform the Soho venue into a showcase for some of the festival's most talked-about shows, spanning comedy, cabaret, theatre, improv, and musicals.
Among the productions featured are Woody Sez: The Life & Times of Woody Guthrie, a musical celebration of the influential American folk singer; 2ShoulderPads: GALAXY TRAIN, the Spirit of the Fringe Award-winning Japanese musical; and Operotica, a blend of opera, cabaret, and comedy. The season will also include a Fringe Fix Wild Card slot, reserved for a breakout Edinburgh Fringe production yet to be selected.
Additional highlights include Burning Down The Horse, an immersive comedy inspired by the Trojan Horse; CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation, the long-running improvised murder mystery; and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, the drag comedy celebrating the life of Princess Diana.
The lineup also features Penelope, a contemporary chamber musical starring Broadway performer Grace McLean; Mothman: A Romance Musical; Raves R Us; Jill's Tupperware Party; and Abandoman: Afterglow, the improvised hip-hop comedy show from Rob Broderick.
Comedy offerings include Ted Hill's PowerPoindexter, Stefania Licari's I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes, Alfie Brown's The Entertainer, and Underbelly's Belly Laugh, a showcase of emerging comedy talent.
Audience members can receive a 10 percent discount when booking two Fringe Fix shows and a 20 percent discount when booking three or more productions in a single transaction. The season will also feature a programme of free live music events throughout the venue.
Featured Productions
Burning Down The Horse
2ShoulderPads: GALAXY TRAIN
Never Let Go: An Unauthorised Retelling of James Cameron's Titanic
Man Sings the Same Song Over and Over Again For An Hour
Penelope
Raves R Us
An Evening with Dame Granny Smith
Woody Sez: The Life & Times of Woody Guthrie
Belly Laugh
Mothman: A Romance Musical
Jill's Tupperware Party
Ted Hill: PowerPoindexter
CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation
Operotica
Stefania Licari: I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes
LEMONFACE
Alfie Brown: The Entertainer
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Wild Card
Abandoman: Afterglow
Tickets for Fringe Fix are now on sale.