FRINGE FIX to Return to Underbelly Soho With 20 Edinburgh Productions

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Fringe Fix returns to Underbelly Soho this September with a handpicked selection of productions making the journey from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to London's West End.

The season will transform the Soho venue into a showcase for some of the festival's most talked-about shows, spanning comedy, cabaret, theatre, improv, and musicals.

Among the productions featured are Woody Sez: The Life & Times of Woody Guthrie, a musical celebration of the influential American folk singer; 2ShoulderPads: GALAXY TRAIN, the Spirit of the Fringe Award-winning Japanese musical; and Operotica, a blend of opera, cabaret, and comedy. The season will also include a Fringe Fix Wild Card slot, reserved for a breakout Edinburgh Fringe production yet to be selected.

Additional highlights include Burning Down The Horse, an immersive comedy inspired by the Trojan Horse; CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation, the long-running improvised murder mystery; and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, the drag comedy celebrating the life of Princess Diana.

The lineup also features Penelope, a contemporary chamber musical starring Broadway performer Grace McLean; Mothman: A Romance Musical; Raves R Us; Jill's Tupperware Party; and Abandoman: Afterglow, the improvised hip-hop comedy show from Rob Broderick.

Comedy offerings include Ted Hill's PowerPoindexter, Stefania Licari's I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes, Alfie Brown's The Entertainer, and Underbelly's Belly Laugh, a showcase of emerging comedy talent.

Audience members can receive a 10 percent discount when booking two Fringe Fix shows and a 20 percent discount when booking three or more productions in a single transaction. The season will also feature a programme of free live music events throughout the venue.

Featured Productions

Burning Down The Horse

2ShoulderPads: GALAXY TRAIN

Never Let Go: An Unauthorised Retelling of James Cameron's Titanic

Man Sings the Same Song Over and Over Again For An Hour

Penelope

Raves R Us

An Evening with Dame Granny Smith

Woody Sez: The Life & Times of Woody Guthrie

Belly Laugh

Mothman: A Romance Musical

Jill's Tupperware Party

Ted Hill: PowerPoindexter

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation

Operotica

Stefania Licari: I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes

LEMONFACE

Alfie Brown: The Entertainer

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

Wild Card

Abandoman: Afterglow

Tickets for Fringe Fix are now on sale.

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