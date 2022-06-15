FREUD'S LAST SESSION Returns To King's Head Theatre London in July

Freud's Last Session returns to the King's Head Theatre after a sell-out run in January and February 2022. Freud's Last Session features real life Psychiatrist turned actor Dr Julian Bird (Eastenders, The Tudors) playing the titular role. Through an imagined conversation between a psychiatrist on the brink and the academic who would go on to write books steeped in theology, the play gives a heightened tension to the age old questions of faith, love, sex and existence itself. Sir Anthony Hopkins has recently been confirmed to play the lead in a forthcoming feature film adapted from the playtext of Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session, with Matthew Brown attached to direct.

The first of September, 1939. Sigmund Freud, the world renowned psychoanalyst awaits the visit of soon to be legendary author C.S. Lewis on the day World War 2 is declared. Lewis, a former atheist turned Christian is expecting to be taken to task for his recent satirisation of Freud in a book. However, the impending war and Freud's failing health catalyses a far deeper conversation as they clash about the existence of God, love, sex, and the meaning of life - only two weeks before Freud, with his doctor's help, takes his own.

Director Peter Darney said "I am excited to be able to share once again the work of these incredibly talented actors and creatives at The King's Head Theatre, which is the perfect space for Mark's powerful play. Freud's Last Session offers the chance to reflect on the bigger issues that war catalyses. It's terrifying to think that this play's WW2 setting feels even more relevant than it did in our run in January, as the bombs from the past, and the thinking that they catalyse, are now devastatingly once again disrupting the present."

Mark Ravenhill, Artistic director of King's Head Theatre said "I was eager to have Freud's Last Session return to the King's Head. The production boasts, I believe, two lead performances as good as any on the London stage. Audiences who might have been hesitant to join us in the winter months of Covid, when it first played, will I hope embrace a chance to witness these two fantastic actors engaging with such great material and the thrill of live, up close theatre."

Nearly There Productions was founded 15 years ago to explore psychological issues. The company had dramatic success with Meslier at the Edinburgh festival which transferred to The King's Head Theatre as The Last Priest.

Performances run 12 July - 13 August 2022

King's Head Theatre, 115, Upper Street, London N1 1QN

Tues - Sun 7pm

£19.50 - £33.50 | kingsheadtheatre.com | 0207 226 8561