FIGHTING Premieres in Kings Cross in April

Fighting is a new play written by Xavier, presented by White Box Theatre Company that is one of the first plays to be performed on KXT brand new theatre on "broadway" from April 14th - 29th.

The playwright Xavier Coy wrote the play as a response to his later in-life Bipolar diagnosis. Fighting is a personal story that looks at what it truly is to live with Bipolar disorder and the stigma society has against those dealing with mental illness. This is a play for audiences to empathise and have their understanding of mental health evolved while providing those who suffer from mental ill health, catharsis towards their experiences.

Fighting was the winner of the Silver Gull Award in 2022. The play is a black comedy about a disease that society still lacks understanding of, Bipolar. The play explores issues of mental health through a comic lens and provides a much-needed insight into a world that is too often misrepresented. Fighting is a play told over the course of one day from medication to the workplace to attempting to date and shows how quickly things can change.

Strap in for a rollercoaster ride as our protagonist fights through a single day.

Fighting will have two community nights with Q&As, one aimed at later-in-life mental health diagnosis and one for young people who struggle with mental illness.

Performances for FIGHTING run from April 14th - 29th. Tues - Saturday 7.30 pm, Sunday 5.00 pm and Previews 14, 15, 16, 18 April.

TICKETS: $30 previews | $35 Conc | $45 Adult

Thursday Under 30s discount: apply code KXT20FOR20S to Adult tickets

Note this is only avail for Thurs perfs.