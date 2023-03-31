Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIGHTING Premieres in Kings Cross in April

Performances run from April 14th - 29th.

Mar. 31, 2023  
FIGHTING Premieres in Kings Cross in April

Fighting is a new play written by Xavier, presented by White Box Theatre Company that is one of the first plays to be performed on KXT brand new theatre on "broadway" from April 14th - 29th.

The playwright Xavier Coy wrote the play as a response to his later in-life Bipolar diagnosis. Fighting is a personal story that looks at what it truly is to live with Bipolar disorder and the stigma society has against those dealing with mental illness. This is a play for audiences to empathise and have their understanding of mental health evolved while providing those who suffer from mental ill health, catharsis towards their experiences.

Fighting was the winner of the Silver Gull Award in 2022. The play is a black comedy about a disease that society still lacks understanding of, Bipolar. The play explores issues of mental health through a comic lens and provides a much-needed insight into a world that is too often misrepresented. Fighting is a play told over the course of one day from medication to the workplace to attempting to date and shows how quickly things can change.

Strap in for a rollercoaster ride as our protagonist fights through a single day.

Fighting will have two community nights with Q&As, one aimed at later-in-life mental health diagnosis and one for young people who struggle with mental illness.

Performances for FIGHTING run from April 14th - 29th. Tues - Saturday 7.30 pm, Sunday 5.00 pm and Previews 14, 15, 16, 18 April.

TICKETS: $30 previews | $35 Conc | $45 Adult

Thursday Under 30s discount: apply code KXT20FOR20S to Adult tickets

Note this is only avail for Thurs perfs.




Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pr Photo
Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!
After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced Photo
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres Photo
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres
Riverside Theatres, Casus Creations and Cluster Arts will present Collision at the Lennox Theatre in Riverside Theatres Parramatta, from the 30th to 31st March 2023.
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME Photo
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula will present the world premiere of Air Time, a stunning collision between wheels in motion and the elegant flow of dance and parkour, performing at Wollongong Town Hall from 20th to 22nd April. 

More Hot Stories For You


Amber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park TheatreAmber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park Theatre
March 30, 2023

Initial casting has been announced for the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. Nicky Allpress directs – Amber Anderson as Eve and Luke Newton as Adam, with further casting to be announced.
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This NovemberTHE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November
March 30, 2023

The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture. 
Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to HackneyBig Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to Hackney
March 30, 2023

Big Brass Brunch is rolling into Colour Factory at Hackney Wick on Saturday May 20th with all the Prosecco you can drink, a vivacious drag host, mouth watering street food and a full-on live brass soundtrack to make for the most entertaining afternoon in the capital.
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier AwardsEddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards
March 30, 2023

Ahead of the ceremony this Sunday (2 April), the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced its line-up of presenters for the event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.
Full Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury TheatreFull Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury Theatre
March 30, 2023

Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Adapted by Gale Childs Daly, McBryde directs Stanton Wright as Pip, alongside Bessy Ewa, Jim Fish, Gareth Kennerley, Sam Lupton and Emily Pollet.
share