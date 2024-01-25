FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and TWELFTH NIGHT Set for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Summer Season

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced its 2024 summer season, opening with Twelfth Night (or What You Will) (3 May – 8 June 2024). Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities is directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun.

Playing during the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families is the new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book, The Enormous Crocodile (17 May – 8 June 2024), with book & lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab and additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, with co-direction and puppetry design byToby Olié, the production comes to Regent’s Park following its successful 2023 Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse.

This is followed by the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, The Secret Garden (15 June – 20 July 2024) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard.

The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September 2024), with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bockand lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. In a new production directed by Jordan Fein, this classic musical of joy, revolution and tradition features the glorious songs ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’ and ‘Matchmaker’.

Alongside the 2024 summer season, Regent’s Park also present the previously announced world premiere stage adaptation ofKarma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On (23 March - 21 April 2024), with book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake. The production, directed by Jumbo and Sechiari, marks Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s first ever show at the venue outside of its summer season, inviting audiences of 4+ and their families to travel from the theatre lawn to a new and specially created indoor pop-up space within the theatre grounds.

James Pidgeon and Tim Sheader said today, “Following the announcement of Bear Snores On at the end of last year – marking the first time in our 92-year history that we’re producing a project in the spring – we’re now thrilled to be sharing our 2024 summer season with you. This year’s summer season includes a Shakespeare comedy revival; a new commission of a literary favourite, continuing our commitment to the development of new work; a revival of a musical classic which this year celebrates its 60th birthday; and a new musical for ages 4+, produced in collaboration with Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse. Whilst Drew McOnie, our new Artistic Director, begins work on plans for 2025 and beyond, we very much look forward to welcoming you to Regent’s Park this summer for Tim’s seventeenth and final season which continues to celebrate the magic and power of togetherness that comes with telling stories under a shared sky.”

Full creative teams and casting for all productions to be announced.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Memberships are now on sale, and Members’ priority booking for the 2024 summer season opens at 12pm today (25 January), with public booking opening at 12pm on Thursday 1 February 2024.