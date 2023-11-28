Eric McCormack Will Lead World Premiere Production of WILD ABOUT YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Wild About You, a New Musical in Concert with music and lyrics by Broadway star, Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), is coming to the West End. With a book written by Eric Holmes and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds, it is produced by two-time Tony Award® winner, Brian Spector.

The concert production rusn Mon 25 March 2024 - Tue 26 March 2024. Will and Grace's Eric McCormack will be among the cast.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realisations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.