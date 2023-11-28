Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Eric McCormack Will Lead World Premiere Production of WILD ABOUT YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The concert production runs from Mon 25 March 2024 - Tue 26 March 2024. 

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 1 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 2 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London Photo 4 Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London

Eric McCormack Will Lead World Premiere Production of WILD ABOUT YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Wild About You, a New Musical in Concert with music and lyrics by Broadway star, Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), is coming to the West End. With a book written by Eric Holmes and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds, it is produced by two-time Tony Award® winner, Brian Spector.

The concert production rusn Mon 25 March 2024 - Tue 26 March 2024. Will and Grace's Eric McCormack will be among the cast.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realisations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Helen Flanagan to Make Stage Debut in CLUEDO 2 UK Tour Starring Jason Durr Photo
Helen Flanagan to Make Stage Debut in CLUEDO 2 UK Tour Starring Jason Durr

Get all the details on Helen Flanagan's highly anticipated stage acting debut in the UK Tour of Cluedo 2, where she stars alongside Jason Durr. Don't miss this thrilling production as it travels across the country.

3
Review: BATSU, Underbelly Boulevard Photo
Review: BATSU, Underbelly Boulevard

Batsu: it’s not subtle, it’s not for the sober and definitely isn’t suitable for children. The ballsy, boozy gameshow from across the pond invades London for some late-night improv comedy shenanigans at the new venue Underbelly Soho.

4
Chaka Khan Will Attend a Staged Reading of IM EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in Lond Photo
Chaka Khan Will Attend a Staged Reading of I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in London

Music legend Chaka Khan is set to attend a staged reading of ‘I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical' on Friday 1 December in London.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You