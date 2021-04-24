Equity Releases New Guidelines For Theatre Critics When Writing About Race and Ethnicity

UK's Equity has drawn up new guidelines for theatre critics, urging them to work to omit unconscious bias when writing about race, and also to consider the relevance of race or ethnicity in their reviews.

These new guidelines come from "a long, problematic history of Equity members receiving criticism involving their race, ethnicity or skin colour with no objective, evidential reason."

Also, this week, The Stage has published a special feature on race and theatre criticism, guest-edited by actor and Equity councillor Emmanuel Kojo and critic and playwright Naomi Obeng.

This crucial piece of work, which explores the impact of theatre reviews on performers and theatremakers of colour, why inaction is unacceptable and ways of making the necessary change happen, is allied to Equity's fight against racism.

Speaking to Equity, Emmanuel Kojo said: "Myself and Naomi and the countless other activists and Equity didn't wake up and want do this because we enjoy it, but because we believe in fighting for a cause that makes the changes we all want to see. That starts with accountability from those that have been doing harm."

As well as articles from the two guest editors, the feature includes a piece on Equity's recommendations for theatre critics, written by Ian Manborde, Equity's Equality and Diversity Officer.



Read the special feature on The Stage's website.

