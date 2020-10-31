English National Opera Cancels Live Performances of Mozart's REQUIEM and John Adams EL NINO Due to National Lockdown

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

English National Opera has announced that due to England entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5 to stop the spread of coronavirus, they will be cancelling live performances of Mozart's Requiem and John Adams El Niño.

See their tweets below:

Following the Prime Minister's announcement that the UK is to go in to a month long lockdown, we're sorry to announce that our upcoming performances of Mozart's Requiem and John Adams El Niño will no longer be performed to a live audience. (1/5) - English National Opera (@E_N_O) October 31, 2020

We want to reassure all of you who have bought tickets that our Box Office team will be in touch with you as soon as possible with more news. (2/5) - English National Opera (@E_N_O) October 31, 2020

It may be that we can reschedule these performances for next year; in which case, you may wish to transfer your tickets, or, if that is not possible, take a credit note or full refund. (3/5) - English National Opera (@E_N_O) October 31, 2020

Everyone at ENO was looking forward to live performance returning to our home, the London Coliseum, and we are sorry not to be able to share this moment with you just yet. (4/5) - English National Opera (@E_N_O) October 31, 2020

We'll continue to follow Government guidance and hope to be able to film these performances to bring them to your homes instead. We'll announce details as soon as possible. In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe.



Everyone at ENO thanks you for your continued support. (5/5) - English National Opera (@E_N_O) October 31, 2020

Restrictions in England will be eased after December 2nd.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You