English National Opera Cancels Live Performances of Mozart's REQUIEM and John Adams EL NINO Due to National Lockdown

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

Oct. 31, 2020  

English National Opera has announced that due to England entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5 to stop the spread of coronavirus, they will be cancelling live performances of Mozart's Requiem and John Adams El Niño.

Restrictions in England will be eased after December 2nd.


