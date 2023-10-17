Eminent Conductors Warn Cuts Will Cause 'The Demise' of ENO

Three of opera’s most eminent music directors have predicted “the demise” of the English National Opera if planned cuts go ahead in a letter published in The Times.

Sir Antonio Pappano, music director of the Royal Opera House, along with Edward Gardner and Sir Mark Elder, two of the ENO's former heads of music, jointly signed a letter appealing an intervention to prevent its collapse.

The letter comes after the resignation of Martyn Brabbins, who was appointed ENO's music director in 2016.

Brabbins said that he could not stay because of “severe cuts” that would cut 19 orchestra jobs — reducing the ensemble by a quarter. The remaining musicians would be forced to accept new part-time contracts.

ACE announced in November last year that ENO would lose all of its £12.5 million annual subsidy overnight and that it would only qualify for future grants if it moved out of London.

The letter says:

Sir, We are devastated to hear of the proposed cuts to the chorus and orchestra of English National Opera. We should all be clear: if these plans go through, it will lead to the demise of this great company. An opera company is defined by its chorus and orchestra — their passion, expertise and knowledge. ENO is among the best in the world. These groups are built over decades of shared experience. They have collective skills that cannot be resurrected. Many of these highly trained musicians and singers will not be able to continue in their jobs. Anyone who can find alternative employment will. A relocation is apparently planned by 2029. These cuts will put a stranglehold on the artistic future of the company, wherever it is based. Opera should be available to everyone — this is the founding premise of ENO. Under these plans the company will be an empty shell of its former self. Large scale productions, for which ENO is famous, will be impossible. The recent revival of Peter Grimes is an outstanding example. This isn’t levelling up, it is the killing off of the art form. The Arts Council and the industry need to be honest about the effect of these cuts. And we plead with them to reconsider their support or the work of this great company will be irretrievably lost.

Edward Gardner

Music director of English National Opera 2006-15

Sir Mark Elder

Music director of English National Opera 1979-93

Sir Antonio Pappano

Music director, Royal Opera House