Eleven Queens From SIX Join Forces for West End Musical Drive-In

The performers will be headlining the performance on Saturday 12th September.

Divorced. Beheaded. Live at the drive-in! Eleven past and current Six The Musical cast members will be headlining the West End Musical Drive-In on Saturday 12th September. For the first time, Courtney Bowman, Maddie Bulleyment, Collette Guitart, Sophie Isaacs, Vicki Manser, Shekinah McFarlane, Grace Mouat, Natalie Paris, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Stapleton and Jodie Steele will gear up and join forces for a royally spectacular musical theatre celebration.

Much like their West End Musical Brunch, which sell out months in advance, West End Musical Drive-In is an immersive event where the audience 'become the cast,' singing and dancing along with the West End stars. Widening the scope of the audience, guests will now also be able to attend the event without a car, in groups of maximum five people - just bring your camping chairs and portable radio and enjoy!

Also featuring in West End Musical Drive-In in August will be theatre legend John Owen-Jones (Phantom of the Opera; Les Misérables), Sophie Evans (Wicked; BBC's Over The Rainbow), Oliver Saville (Wicked; CATS), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; RENT), X factor finalist Shan Ako (Les Misérables) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six The Musical), with additional special guests still to be announced.

Producer Chris Steward comments, "We're so excited to be bringing so many Queens together for such a special performance. Although it's a drive in, in-line with government guidelines, fans will also be able to attend in small groups even without a car and be right at the front of the stage. If last Saturday's event is anything to go by the atmosphere is going to be electric!"

Website: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk

