Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Eleanor Conway Brings Hit Fringe Show TALK DIRTY TO ME to London This Weekend

The performance is set for this Saturday 2nd December. 

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Eleanor Conway Brings Hit Fringe Show TALK DIRTY TO ME to London This Weekend

Following a hit sold-out run at this years' Edinburgh Fringe Festival, award winning stand up comedian Eleanor Conway is taking her show Talk Dirty To Me to London's 21 Soho Comedy Club this Saturday 2nd December. 

The show completes the 2023 leg of Eleanor's Talk Dirty To Me UK Tour which came to all major cities across the UK and Ireland such as Glasgow, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Brighton, Liverpool and Leeds. Extra tour dates are due to be announced early next year.

With over 150+ million views online and 270K followers for her #OversharingWithStrangers street interview series, Eleanor's latest hour of stand up is a brutally honest and high energy performance looking at relationships in 2023, and the disparities between straight men and women when it comes to romance, also known as ‘The Pleasure Gap'. 

Eleanor's one-woman-show was nominated for a Brighton Fringe Encore Award and received top reviews across the board at the Edinburgh Fringe, being described by The Wee Review as ‘breathlessly funny' with Chortle describing the audience as ‘howling with laughter' and Sunday Express describing it as ‘Like the Barbie movie … but with more sex'.

Talk Dirty To Me - UK Tour dates 2023

28 OCT Glasgow, The Stand Comedy Club Tickets

29 OCT Lerwick, Mareel Tickets

03 NOV Bristol, The Room Above Tickets

04 NOV Belfast, The Mac Belfast Tickets

06 NOV Dublin, Craic Den Comedy Club Tickets

09 NOV Newcastle, The Stand Comedy Club Tickets

16 NOV Brighton, Komedia Tickets

24 NOV Liverpool, Hot Water Comedy Club Tickets

30 NOV Leeds, The Old Woollen Tickets

01 DEC Manchester, Culplex Tickets

02 DEC London, 21 Soho Click Here

About Eleanor

Conway has sold out several worldwide tours with her stand up shows Walk of Shame (which took her on a 10 country, 100 date, sold out tour) and You May Recognise Me From Tinder. Her 2021 show Vaxxed and Waxxed sold out a 41 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as making its New York debut. 

Previous credits include The Guardian, BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour, Talk Radio, The Times Radio, Stylist, BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Show and BBC Radio 4 Extra. Eleanor's online videos have gained 100s of millions of views for her off-the-cuff on-the-street interviews and her relatable takes on dating, sex and living her best child-free life. She has been banned from Tinder for life.

Eleanor's also an advocate for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. In 2018 she hosted Kaleidoscope's 50th celebration at the House of Lords as well as writing about her experiences dating in sobriety for The Guardian and was a guest on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has today released the highly anticipated production photos from its spectacular staging of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! now open in its Quarry theatre until Saturday 27 January. 

2
Video: Watch Kyle Nolan Perform Bedtime for Lola and Lena From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch Kyle Nolan Perform 'Bedtime for Lola and Lena' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Meet Young Tony Finelli in the new 'Demo Session Video' from The Finellis Musical -- 'Bedtime for Lola and Lena'. Introducing the character of Young Tony and the song, this video showcases the challenges of double casting in this time-jumping musical.

3
Photos: First Look at POTTED PANTO at Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at POTTED PANTO at Reading Rep Theatre

The Reading Rep Theatre in Berkshire has released  photos from Potted Panto, by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst.

4
A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

 A Family Business is the final part of Chris Thorpe and Rachel Chavkin’s trilogy of shows that look at global issues from an individual standpoint, following on from Confirmation and Status, both Scotsman Fringe First winners.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You