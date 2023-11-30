Eleanor Conway Brings Hit Fringe Show TALK DIRTY TO ME to London This Weekend

Following a hit sold-out run at this years' Edinburgh Fringe Festival, award winning stand up comedian Eleanor Conway is taking her show Talk Dirty To Me to London's 21 Soho Comedy Club this Saturday 2nd December.

The show completes the 2023 leg of Eleanor's Talk Dirty To Me UK Tour which came to all major cities across the UK and Ireland such as Glasgow, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Brighton, Liverpool and Leeds. Extra tour dates are due to be announced early next year.

With over 150+ million views online and 270K followers for her #OversharingWithStrangers street interview series, Eleanor's latest hour of stand up is a brutally honest and high energy performance looking at relationships in 2023, and the disparities between straight men and women when it comes to romance, also known as ‘The Pleasure Gap'.

Eleanor's one-woman-show was nominated for a Brighton Fringe Encore Award and received top reviews across the board at the Edinburgh Fringe, being described by The Wee Review as ‘breathlessly funny' with Chortle describing the audience as ‘howling with laughter' and Sunday Express describing it as ‘Like the Barbie movie … but with more sex'.

About Eleanor

Conway has sold out several worldwide tours with her stand up shows Walk of Shame (which took her on a 10 country, 100 date, sold out tour) and You May Recognise Me From Tinder. Her 2021 show Vaxxed and Waxxed sold out a 41 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as making its New York debut.

Previous credits include The Guardian, BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour, Talk Radio, The Times Radio, Stylist, BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Show and BBC Radio 4 Extra. Eleanor's online videos have gained 100s of millions of views for her off-the-cuff on-the-street interviews and her relatable takes on dating, sex and living her best child-free life. She has been banned from Tinder for life.

Eleanor's also an advocate for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. In 2018 she hosted Kaleidoscope's 50th celebration at the House of Lords as well as writing about her experiences dating in sobriety for The Guardian and was a guest on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.