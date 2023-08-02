Early 2024 Dates Confirmed For Musical Theatre Raves

Find out when you can catch an event here!

Aug. 02, 2023

Early 2024 Dates Confirmed For Musical Theatre Raves

Early 2024 dates have now been confirmed for the viral Musical Theatre Rave club nights

Following its initial launch at the end of 2021, Aunty Willy’s Musical Theatre Raves will continue to bring stagey nights to a club near you! The “raves” feature cameo and guest appearances by West End and touring stars, alongside musical theatre-themed DJ sets and lip sync battles and fans are encouraged to attend in fancy dress.

Founder, Willy said today: “I’m excited to travel to places we haven’t been before and return to fan favourite spots. The nights are a great sense of community and I’m proud to see them travel”. 

Early 2024 Dates confirmed include: 

January 13th - The Liquid Room in Edinburgh 

February 14th - Club Revenge in Brighton

April 6th - AXM Glasgow in Glasgow

April 28th - Heaven in London

June 16th - Heaven in London

June 28th - Kremlin in Belfast

July 6th - Exeter Phoenix in Exeter

More venues to be announced February 2024 




