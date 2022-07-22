EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold-out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed and award-winning musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie embarks on a second UK Tour from September 2023 into 2024. The show opens at The Lowry on 7 September 2023 before visiting Sunderland, Nottingham, Bromley, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Woking with further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With an original score of catchy pop tunes that will 'blow the roof of the Theatre' (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this 'Sparking coming-of-age musical' (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

The Sheffield Theatres Production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is produced on tour by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Teresa and Craig Beech.

Director Jonathan Butterell saw the Firecracker documentary film 'Jamie: Drag Queen at 16' the true story of Jamie Campbell and his mother, Margaret. This inspired him to create this musical which is a dramatised portrayal of a period in Jamie's life but is not a faithful account. Certain events and characters have been fictionalised.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and transferred to the Apollo Theatre in the West End later that same year and ran until September 2021. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won 8 major theatre awards, including the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and the Attitude Culture Award 2017, and was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards. Most recently the show won Best Original Cast Recording at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards. Everybody's Talking About Jamie commenced its first UK Tour in February 2020 starting at the Sheffield Crucible where the show had originally played 3 years previously, however, the tour was cut short due to COVID-19. The UK Tour re-commenced in September 2021 playing until May 2022. A second UK Tour commences in 2023 at the Lowry, Salford Quays.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie was screened live from the Apollo Theatre into over 500 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European territories on Thursday 5 July 2018, it was screened in cinemas across the US, Canada and Australia in November 2018 and then there was an encore cinema screening across the UK on 29 January 2019. Everybody's Talking About Jamie won the Event Cinema Campaign of the Year at the Screen Awards 2018. The official West End cast recording was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK on Friday 27 April 2018 and won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Original Cast Recording in 2019. Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, made his feature-film debut as director. The film is available globally on Amazon Prime.

Tour Dates

The Lowry, Salford Quays

Thu 7 - Sun 17 September 2023 [On sale]

Sunderland Empire

Tue 19 - Sat 23 September 2023 [On sale]

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Mon 25 - Sat 30 September 2023 [On sale soon]

Bromley Churchill Theatre

Mon 2 - Sat 7 October 2023

[On sale 29 Jul]

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff Mon 23 - Sat 28 October 2023

[On sale 5 August]

Brighton Theatre Royal

Tue 31 October - Sat 11 November 2023 [On sale]

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tue 14 - Sun 19 November 2023 [On sale]

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Tue 21 - Sat 25 November 2023 [On sale]

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Tue 28 November - Sat 2 December 2023 [On sale soon]

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Tue 16 - Sat 20 January 2024

[On sale 27 Jul]

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Tue 23 - Sat 27 January 2024

[On sale]

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Mon 29 January - Sat 3 February 2024 [On sale]