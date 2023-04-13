Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

ENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACE

Arts Council England has agreed a budget of £24 million for 2024-26

Apr. 13, 2023  
ENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACE

English National Opera has agreed to move its base out of London "while continuing to own, manage and put on work at the London Coliseum."

Having withdrawn all funding to the organisation in last year's funding annoucements, Arts Council England has agreed a budget of £24 million for 2024-26. The combined amount still falls short of the funding it had been receiving as a national portfolio organisation (£35.46 million for three years compared with £37.8 million as an NPO).

In a joint statement with ACE, ENO said

Following development work by the English National Opera (ENO), Arts Council England has set a budget of up to £24million investment for 2024-26. The company will now start the process of making an application to the Arts Council for an award up to this amount. ENO's developing plans are based on a reimagined artistic and business model with a primary base out of London, whilst continuing to own, manage and put on work at the
London Coliseum.


The provisional budget of up to £24million investment for 2024-25 and 2025-26 is to support the ENO make a phased transition to this new artistic and business model, and will include work split between their new main base and London. This will be subject to application and assessment with a decision by the Arts Council expected this summer. This funding would be in addition to the £11.46 million already agreed for 2023/24.

The shared ambition is for the ENO to be in a strong position to apply to the Arts Council's National Portfolio of funded organisations from 2026.

The Musicians' Union welcomed continued funding for English National Opera, but warned it still represents a significant real-terms cut. In a statement, the union said: this funding settlement represents a real-terms 24% cut since 2015 and is set against a backdrop of high inflation as well as the unknown costs of potentially moving to a new location.

The Musicians' Union will work with members and ENO management to ensure that the union gets the best possible outcome for our members, whether they are the full-time members whose jobs we will fight to protect or the freelancers who are essential to the entire orchestral ecosystem.

MU General Secretary Naomi Pohl said: "As a general principle, the Musicians' Union believes that more notice and consultation should be a prerequisite for any major changes to the funding of a National Portfolio Organisation. The ordeal English National Opera staff and people working in NPOs across the country have been through over the past few months must not be repeated."



BODY MOVEMENTS FESTIVAL Celebrating the Full Spectrum of Queer Club Culture will be o Photo
BODY MOVEMENTS FESTIVAL Celebrating the Full Spectrum of Queer Club Culture will be on 29 July
After a pivotal takeover for their winter edition at the mighty Printworks, queer eruption BODY MOVEMENTS FESTIVAL is back for its third summer edition that will take place on Saturday 29th July 2023 across Hackney Wick's warren of indoor and outdoor venues.
Metal Rabbit Announces Cast of THE MISANDRIST, Beginning Performances this May Photo
Metal Rabbit Announces Cast of THE MISANDRIST, Beginning Performances this May
Metal Rabbit productions has announced the cast for the world premiere of 'The Misandrist' a penetrating new play by Lisa Carroll (writer of the 'intoxicating to watch' êêêêê BroadwayWorld; Cuckoo, Soho Theatre) which runs at the Arcola Theatre from 10th May – 10th  June 2023.
Caroline Quentin to Star in April De Angelis Play in Autumn Season at Jermyn Street Theatr Photo
Caroline Quentin to Star in April De Angelis Play in Autumn Season at Jermyn Street Theatre
Artistic Director, Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer, David Doyle announced their first full season at Jermyn Street Theatre. Learn more about the full lineup of shows here!
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre Photo
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre
A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is coming to the National Theatre this summer. Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo, will draw on conversations with some of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the wider North Kensington community six years on.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air TheatreTickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
April 13, 2023

Now Onsale: Hamnet at the Garrick Theatre. When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.
ENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACEENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACE
April 13, 2023

English National Opera has agreed to move its base out of London 'while continuing to own, manage and put on work at the London Coliseum.'
Tuppence Middleton Speaks About the Impact of her OCD on Rehearsals for THE MOTIVE AND THE CUETuppence Middleton Speaks About the Impact of her OCD on Rehearsals for THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE
April 13, 2023

Tuppence Middleton has said it's 'very daunting' playing Elizabeth Taylor and that she has 'woken up bolt upright in the middle of the night' since rehearsals began for her latest play, The Motive and the Cue.
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National TheatrePhyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre
April 12, 2023

A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is coming to the National Theatre this summer. Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo, will draw on conversations with some of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the wider North Kensington community six years on.
Taio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate DirectorTaio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director
April 12, 2023

The Young Vic Theatre is delighted to announce director Taio Lawson as the 2023 Genesis Fellow / Associate Director, a two-year programme for experienced directors and theatremakers to develop their craft in directing, programming and artistic planning, made possible with support from the Genesis Foundation.  
share