EDINBURGH 2026: Review: JESS ROBINSON: ELTON REIMAGINED: Piccolo Tent, Assembly George Square Gardens

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jess Robinson does not simply impersonate the stars. She appears to possess an entire musical showreel of them.



Welcoming the audience outside Assembly George Square Gardens in a riot of yellow feathers and taffeta, black sparkle and spectacular Elton John platform boots, Robinson immediately establishes the playful theatricality which runs throughout Elton Reimagined. Once inside, the multi award winning impressionist wastes no time in proving precisely why she is regarded as one of the United Kingdom’s most accomplished vocal performers.



Opening with "Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting", Robinson explains that the show is a love letter to Elton John and the soundtrack to her life. What follows is an extraordinary hour in which Elton’s songs become the basis for an astonishing collection of voices, with Robinson channelling 35 divas in their own distinctive styles.

The concept is gloriously inventive. Britney Spears takes on Bennie and the Jets, before a vocal diva showdown brings together Katherine Jenkins, Julie Andrews and Ariana Grande, each brilliantly recognisable despite being applied to the same Elton material. Robinson’s ability to switch instantly between contrasting vocal personalities is astonishing, with every tiny inflection, accent and mannerism adding another layer to the illusion.



The comedy is equally sharp. Robinson demonstrates the distinction between Björk and Greta Thunberg, before Alanis Morissette arrives with harmonica in hand for "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues". Billie Eilish transforms "Candle in the Wind", performed to the melody of "What Was I Made For?", while Lady Gaga gives "Crocodile Rock" an exuberant makeover through the musical worlds of "Born This Way", "Abracadabra", "Shallow" and "Bad Romance" to a stunning effect.



Yet beneath the technical brilliance is genuine warmth. Robinson speaks affectionately about her grandmother Rosie, a talented pianist, and the musical family history which helped shape her own career. There is a palpable sense that this is not simply an opportunity to demonstrate an impressive vocal repertoire, but a deeply personal celebration of the music and performers who have inspired her.



Audience participation adds another layer of spontaneity, with Billie Holiday selected to perform "Rocket Man". One of the evening’s biggest highlights is Robinson’s extraordinary rendition of "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart", delivered through the voices of 20 different divas, alongside a selection of instantly recognisable political figures and presenters. It is a feat of comic timing, vocal control and sheer stamina.



There are quieter moments too. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" reimagined through Kate Bush and the sonic landscape of "Hounds of Love" is haunting and ethereal, demonstrating that Robinson’s talent extends far beyond comic impersonation. At the other end of the scale, Barbra Streisand lends her unmistakable vocal style to an epic I’m Still Standing, before Robinson brings the show to a close in her own voice.



That final transition feels significant. After an hour of extraordinary impersonation, Robinson reminds the audience that behind every voice is an exceptional singer in her own right.



The sheer technical accomplishment is astounding, but it is Robinson’s warmth, comic instinct and infectious enjoyment which make Elton Reimagined so much more than a clever impressionist act. The audience is taken on a musical pinball ride through Elton John’s back catalogue, with each song bouncing unpredictably between some of the most recognisable voices in popular culture.



The result is spectacular, hilarious and genuinely breathtaking. Jess Robinson is not merely singing Elton John through the voices of the world’s greatest divas. She is demonstrating just how extraordinary her own voice is.

Jess Robinson: Elton Reimagined runs at Piccolo Tent, Assembly George Square Gardens until 30 August 2026 (except 17 August) at 7:15pm (1 hour)

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...