EDINBURGH 2026: BAD BOY Q&A

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BWW catches up with Daniel Adolfsson to chat about bringing Bad Boy to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Bad Boy.

The show is about most of us, told by a guy who doesn't know any better. Jack wants the dream so badly he'd rather sabotage himself than find out he's not enough for it—not enough of a man, not enough of a success, not enough for anyone to stay. And the dream is always true love, isn't it?

So he shuts out the people closest to him to protect them —and loses them anyway. Ultimately, it's about what stands in our way, how much of that is our own doing, and how much was put there before we even started. Still a comedy though, promise!

What was the inspiration behind it?

There's so much inspiration — from both art and life. But mainly it comes from specific moments, shared spaces, and emotions felt and dissected. That's the best fuel.

How important is the music to the piece?

The music is the foundation of the dream, the way to relish, forget, and mourn.

Who would you like to come and see it?

People who have woken up in the middle of life wondering what the hell woke them, but also the people who know what did.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

That specific feeling you get after a really good date or a great party. The sun shines a little brighter, water tastes okay, and your worries are neatly compartmentalized into bite-sized pieces, easier to chew.

Bad Boy is at the Edinburgh Fringe at Underbelly Cowgate from 5 – 30 Aug (not 17) at 1:00pm. Ticket information here: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/bad-boy

Photo credit: Charlotte Davidson

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