EDINBURGH 2026: 00:45:00 Q&A

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BWW catches up with Katie Gaven to chat about bringing 00:45:00 to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about 45 minutes.

Five people walk into a room, and 45 minutes later, only one of them will make it out alive.

DUN DUN DUUUN!!

00:45:00 is an experiment that plays out in real time through the lens of a scientist pursuing an answer to the philosophical question: is one person's life more valuable than another's, and how can anyone make that decision?

Audiences can expect a gripping, immersive story that challenges them to examine passivity and engage in actionable change!

Have any of your company been to the Edinburgh Fringe before and if not, do you think they know what to expect?

We are all first time Fringers! We've been incredibly lucky to talk with some amazing people who have taken shows to the festival before, and everyone has been so kind and helpful in giving us insight on the Fringe experience. That being said, we have absolutely no idea what to expect beyond seeing some fantastic shows, being really tired at the end of each day, and having the experience of a lifetime.

What have been the barriers you have faced with bringing this show to Edinburgh and how has funding helped?

Oh my gosh, there have been so many barriers that the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts has helped us overcome! My entire cast and crew is completely made up of BFA acting majors from UNCSA. I personally identify as an actress first and then a writer/director, so having the ability to collaborate and commission other artists to help with our poster, our lighting design, and our publicity (thank you to the incredible Rosaline Hodgetts) has been invaluable!

There is no way that we could've done this without the financial support and incredible collaboration we've been given by Kenan and our fiscal sponsors, Producer Hub! Being able to get ANY new work off the page and onto the stage is a huge challenge, and for most young playwrights, it would be impossible without this kind of help. We feel so unbelievably lucky to be partnered with the Kenan Institute and are doing everything we can to make them proud!!

Who would you like to come and see it?

EVERYONE!

00:45:00 is a study of ethics and morality that is most relevant and effective when it's able to reach audiences made up of people with vastly differing experiences and opinions. Audience participation is such an important element of our show, so the play is really influenced by the people who watch it. We are beyond excited to bring our show to the Fringe, one of the biggest hubs of artistry in the world, and are hoping that we'll be able to connect with all kinds of audiences and expand the scope of our social experiment in a much broader way.

In conclusion... come see our show! We would love to have you there.

What would you like audiences to take away from the play?

I hope to inspire actionable activism in the place of passivity for our audiences! I think most of us can be guilty of disengaging and being passive bystanders on a daily basis (whether that be through disregarding a harmful video on our "for you" pages, or watching corrupt politicians pass elitist and fearmongering legislation), but I believe we can challenge this by confronting these individuals and their actions head on, and by speaking out and intervening, rather than accepting desensitization.

I wrote this play because I'm still unsure how to actually create change, but I do believe that the first step is recognizing that you want to get involved, and engaging in conversations to figure out how. My hope is that this play inspires discussions that I can contribute to and also learn from.

We really hope that people can come to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and join in our efforts. If you're interested, please join us August 17th-22nd at thespaceUK @ Surgeon's Hall - Stephenson Theatre and August 24th-28th at thespaceUK @ Venue 45 for an experiment you won't forget!

00:45:00 is at the Edinburgh Fringe from 17-28 August

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