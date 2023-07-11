EDINBURGH 2023: Sophie Santos Q&A

Sophie Santos: Is Codependent! comes to Edinburgh this August

Jul. 11, 2023

BWW caught up with Sophie Santos to chat about Sophie Santos: Is Codependent! coming to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Sophie Santos: Is Codependent!

Sophie Santos…is Codependent is about the time I went through a very tough breakup with my partner of four years. She broke up with me because we were too codependent. BUT what I didn’t realize supercharging the codependency was…says in a deep Darth Vadar voice… my OCD! So, with the help of a life coach that I hired on the website, With My Ex Again dot net—yes, it’s a real website—as well as some other internet relationship experts named Chad, Brad, and Chazz, I embarked on a cross country road trip with my personified OCD to learn how to break free of my attachment to her. But I swear it’s a musical comedy filled with tracks inspired by Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, 5SOS, and T-Pain. And I play OCD using an autotune pedal. 

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

‘Cause it’s only the best festival in the world. It feels like a rite of passage. I’ve heard if you do Edinburgh, you can do ANYTHING, so I’m excited to become invincible after August 28th. 

Who else is involved in the creative process?

I have such a great (and honestly) mind-boggling team! It’s directed by Matt Sohn (The Office, Parks and Rec, The Muppets) and produced by Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry, Carrie, Dear White People) and Wildpark Entertainment (Unfortunate, The Musical). I feel so fortunate to work with such masters. I co-wrote the music with the talented composer James Harvey. We started writing music together five years ago, and I always knew I’d want to collaborate with him on a full-length project. I wouldn’t even be in Edinburgh had it not been for Aniela Coveleski, who curated my fundraising campaign. And finally, my lighting designer Matthew Morris, who has been a lighting designer and technician for countless Edinburgh shows. We happen to have gone to college together, too. Of course, there are others, and my parents will probably want credit, but this is the main crew.  

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who’s gone through a breakup! Anyone who feels like they are searching for answers on how to become a full-blown phoenix risen from the ashes! And Timothee Chalamet

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I hope they realize that you will get better even when it seems impossible. Breakups really can be breakthroughs if you let them, but I know you’re probably thinking that's a very patronizing thing to say. And also that hiring a life coach on an internet site isn’t the worst idea! Yes, I am saying paying $8,310 for 30 sessions is a good thing! I’m here with a show, aren’t I?! You be the judge!

Sophie Santos Is Codependent! is her debut at the Underbelly – Jersey at 7.00pm

From 2nd – 28th August (not 14th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

