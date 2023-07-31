EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&A

Crushing comes to Edinburgh in August

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&A

BWW catches up with Ian Smith to chat about bringing Crushing to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Crushing.

It's an hour of comedy about stress - from the dentist telling me I grind my teeth to ending up in Slovakia with my hairdresser, driving a tank over a car. A tale as old as time. It's about a period of time in which I did no self reflection, but just panicked and booked a few things to try and relax and they mainly failed.

Having performed at the Fringe so many times, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I think so - this is my seventh solo show, so I should be older and wiser by now. I imagine I'll still make the same mistake and read all my reviews and live off cakes. I usually book a nice gym and plan to go most days and then go about 3 times, and I imagine I will do that again this year, so maybe I've learnt nothing.

What are the advantages to performing at Monkey Barrel?

This is my first run at Monkey Barrel and I'm not sure I'd have come up without them - the venues are brilliant, the line up is so well curated, the staff are so nice and they look after the acts so well and have so much enthusiasm for comedy. I think it's reflected in the crowds too. There's just a real buzz around the place.

Who would you like to come and see it?

I'd be happy for anyone to come along - I have a 2 minite bit where I insult theatre ushers for being patronising, so they're probably not my target demogrpahic.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

That the show was funny. I like shows with or without a deep profound message to them - but I think if you don't have one and you try and force it in, it's very obvious and it looks terrible. My show is about me being stressed out all the time, but I don't really know why and I have no new solution to add to the world of relaxation. I guess I'd like the audience to come out and think, "that guy is not processing his emotions in a calm way at all, but it's very funny watching him not process his emotions in a calm way".

Photo credit: MATT STRONGE

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: EXTREME (THE NEW NORM) Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: EXTREME (THE NEW NORM) Q&A

BWW catches up with Slovak Theatre in London to chat about bringing Extreme (The New Norm) to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
West End Directors Receive 10% Pay Increase Under New Equity Agreements Photo
West End Directors Receive 10% Pay Increase Under New Equity Agreements

The U.K.'s Equity has announced three brand new four year Agreements for Directors working in Theatre, following the submission of the company's ambitious financial claim early this year with the West End Managers, Commercial Managers and Subsidised Managers.

3
Cast Revealed For UK Tour of THE WOMAN IN BLACK Photo
Cast Revealed For UK Tour of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Casting has been announced for the UK And Ireland tour of Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK. The production will star Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor, opening at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023.

4
Belarus Free Theatre Will Open Barbican Autumn Season With the World Premiere of King Stak Photo
Belarus Free Theatre Will Open Barbican Autumn Season With the World Premiere of King Stakh's WILD HUNT

This September, Belarus Free Theatre (BFT) returns to the Barbican Theatre with the world premiere of King Stakh's Wild Hunt, a thrilling gothic noir based on the celebrated Belarusian novel.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: N.Ormes Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: N.Ormes Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Michelle Brasier Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Michelle Brasier Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: Natasha Sutton Williams Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Natasha Sutton Williams Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: Drew Michael Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Drew Michael Guest Blog

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE LION KING

Recommended For You