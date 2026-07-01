EARTH DAY CELEBRATION at Royal Albert Hall to Feature Jess Gillam & BBC Concert Orchestra

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Saxophonist and broadcaster Jess Gillam will celebrate Earth Day at the Royal Albert Hall in 2027, bringing together the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Tom Richards, for a unique evening that explores humanity's enduring relationship with nature.

On Thursday 22 April 2027, the beloved musician will spotlight compositions that pay homage to the ever-present music of the natural world, including world premieres by Jamie Cullum, Tan Dun, Rachel Portman, Anoushka Shankar and Eunike Tanzil, all written especially for the evening.

The evening's programme, presented by Jess, will span classical and contemporary music traditions, celebrating the beauty and power of nature, while drawing attention to the fragility of our planet.

Jess Gillam said: “Some of the most extraordinary music ever written has been inspired by the natural world. From birdsong and flowing water to vast landscapes and changing seasons, our world is full of music if we take the time to listen. The Royal Albert Hall is a magical place to come together to celebrate our beautiful planet, reflect on what it gives us and be reminded of how precious it is. I'm so excited to hear - and play - the five brand new pieces that will form the heart of the evening with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Tom Richards.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “It is such a joy and privilege for us to continue our long-standing relationship with Jess, and this show promises to be another breathtaking evening. We are honoured to be showcasing this one-off performance from Jess to celebrate Earth Day 2027, highlighting new commissions and works by some of the greatest musicians of our time.”

Jess Gillam made history when she became the first saxophonist to reach the final of BBC Young Musician in 2016. Since then, she has become one of the UK's most distinctive musical voices, performing internationally as a soloist, broadcaster and advocate for music education.

As the youngest-ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms and the youngest presenter in the history of BBC Radio 3, Jess is the host of the award-winning series This Classical Life. She won a Classic BRIT Award in 2016 and was appointed an MBE for Services to Music in 2021. Jess was also one of the Royal Albert Hall's inaugural Associate Artists, holding the position from 2022 - 2025.

Last year alone, she released three highly successful EPs via Decca Classics, as the first and only saxophonist signed to the major label. This year, she'll release her highly anticipated third studio album via the label. Jess also returned to the Royal Albert Hall as a special guest at organist Anna Lapwood's International Women's Day 2026 recital, with the pair performing a crowd-favourite cover of Kate Bush's 1988 song This Woman's Work.

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