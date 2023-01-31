Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Double Telling Announces Cast For GOOD DAY at VAULT Festival 2023

Performances run 7 – 12 March 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, have announced the full cast for their new production of Good Day, playing at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Haco directs Annie Davison (Zara), Olivia Barrowclough (Alex) and Sam Newton (Joe).

Written by Daniel Bainbridge and Cam Scriven, Good Day is a darkly comic exploration of what it means to be human when mortality is removed, and thoughts and emotions can be mimicked by AI. Good Day opens at Network Theatre in London Waterloo on 8 March 2023, with previews from 7 March, and runs until 12 March.

Zara lives in a perfect world. No poverty, no war. She's even been implanted with an electronic chip that will extend her life forever. So, why does she want to end it all?

To be allowed to die, Zara must debate her fate with an android therapist and overcome the human drive to survive. Good Day is a dark comedy that explores how we find meaning in our lives and asks whether immortality is really all it's cracked up to be.

Annie Davison plays Zara. Davison graduated from Drama Centre London in 2022. Since then, she has completed a run of Anything with a Pulse at the Park Theatre. During her time at Drama Centre, she was nominated for both the BAFTA Scholarship and Hobson's Prize for Radio. Davison won the Spotlight Award at the National Student Drama Festival for her role as Rebecca in Steph Smith's Swallow.

Olivia Barrowclough plays Alex. Her theatre credits include Interiors (National Theatre of Korea), The Afflicted (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Dark Carnival (Traverse Theatre/Dundee Rep), One More Sleepy till Christmas and The Words of Others (Citizen's Theatre). For television, her credits include Bridgerton (as series regular Lady Abigail Evans), Theodosia, Novels That Shaped Our World and Shetland.

Sam Newton plays Joe. His theatre credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (Piccadilly Theatre/UK tour/international tour), Big Big Sky (Hampstead Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk (Jacksons Lane), Sometimes Thinking (River Stage Festival, National Theatre) and Toast (The Lowry/Traverse Theatre). For television, his credits include The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and Newark, Newark.




