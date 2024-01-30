Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND

Dorothea Myer Bennett will join the cast of Nachtland at the Young Vic replacing previously announced Romola Garai, who has now withdrawn.

Myer Bennett will take over the role of Nicola. The cast also includes Jane Horrocks as Evamaria, John Heffernanas Philipp, Angus Wright as Kahl, Jenna Augen as Judith and Gunnar Cauthery as Fabian.

The theatre issued a statement saying that: "we’d like to thank Romola for her time with the production, and for her warm wishes for the show."

update on Nachtland: Dorothea Myer-Bennett will be joining the cast as regrettably Romola Garai has had to step down from the production.



we’d like to thank Romola for her time with the production, and for her warm wishes for the show. pic.twitter.com/IGuPFGlLqn — Young Vic (@youngvictheatre) January 30, 2024

Nachtland will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 20 February until 20 April 2024