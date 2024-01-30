Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND

The show will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 20 February until 20 April 2024

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND

Dorothea Myer Bennett will join the cast of Nachtland at the Young Vic replacing previously announced Romola Garai, who has now withdrawn.

Myer Bennett will take over the role of Nicola. The cast also includes Jane Horrocks as Evamaria, John Heffernanas Philipp, Angus Wright as Kahl, Jenna Augen  as Judith and Gunnar Cauthery as Fabian.

The theatre issued a statement saying that: "we’d like to thank Romola for her time with the production, and for her warm wishes for the show."

Nachtland will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 20 February until 20 April 2024




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.

