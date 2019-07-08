Donmar Warehouse Adds Warnings About Distressing Content to Website

According to The Stage, Donmar Warehouse has begun to warn audiences on their website of potentially distressing content in their plays. The aim is to make the venue "welcoming to everyone."

An example is for the play, Europe, which includes a warning of "war, sexual assault and violence towards migrants." The warning then goes on to state specific moments that could be upsetting to viewers, such as a man placing "his hand on a woman's leg, to her discomfort."

For the West End play Sweat, a warning reads that "a white character uses a racial slur towards a character of colour at the start of the play" and that a "white character appears a number of times with white supremacist tattoos on his face and neck".

Executive director Henny Finch said, "I think it is just about being considerate to all audiences, and making sure that everybody feels comfortable, and making the theatre as accessible as possible."

