Disney Theatrical Productions Will Offer A Virtual Trip To NEWSIES For Schools Across the UK

With theatre trips across the UK still unable to happen Disney Theatrical Productions is stepping in to offer schools across the UK a virtual theatre trip with free access to the filmed stage version of Newsies: The Broadway Musical, and wraparound educational content. The programme is in partnership with local arts organisations and regional theatres, to offer the package to as many schools nationwide as possible.

The musical film will be available for participating schools to watch between 14 June - 23 July, and all schools will be provided with supplementary educational content to support learning in the classroom including a study guide, a video talkback with the US production team, and a dance tutorial video for the musical's hit Seize The Day as part of Disney Theatrical's Get Up and Go wellness campaign.

With the impact of Covid-19 on theatres and schools, Disney is committed to innovating new ways for students to remain engaged with the performing arts. By providing the Newsies virtual theatre trip, Disney is investing in the next generation of storytellers and inspiring them to create the futures they imagine.

Nancy Shakerley, Education and Outreach Manager for Disney Theatrical said, "Access to theatre and the arts should be the right of every child. It felt important this year when schools are unable to schedule theatre trips, to find a way to provide the stimulus of live performance to every student. With our award-winning production of Newsies, we have the opportunity to share a production never seen in the UK, to begin new thoughts and conversations, but most of all to bring the joy that only theatre can provide."

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Tony Award-winning Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged "Newsies," who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies Newsies from across the city to strike for what's right. Newsies is inspired by the real-life Newsboys' Strike of 1899, when newsboys Kid Blink and David Simons led a band of orphan and runaway children on a two-week-long action against newspaper publishers Pulitzer and Hearst.

With music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, the 2012 original Broadway production of Newsies won Tony Awards for Best Original Score, and Best Choreography for Christopher Gattelli.

For all resources, and to sign up for the initiative, teachers should visit www.disneytheatricaleducation.co.uk

The virtual screening and materials will be available via a unique passcode, and full instructions will be provided to schools.