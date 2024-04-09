Dates Set For OEDIPUS at the Old Vic, Starring Rami Malek

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It has been confirmed that Oedipus, starring Rami Malek, will run at The Old Vic from Tuesday 21 January to Saturday 29 March 2025, with press night on 4 February.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on Thursday 11 April.

Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time To Die) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones) star in Ella Hickson’s intimate and revelatory version of Sophocles’ transcendent tragedy, Oedipus, co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter.

It’s a cold case but, according to the Oracle, if the murderer of old King Laius is found and punished then all will be well. The people turn to their new King, Oedipus, the man who solved the riddle of the Sphinx, to hunt down the perpetrator and bring salvation. He vows to succeed whatever the cost and so begins an unstoppable pursuit of the truth through a harrowing labyrinth of fear and love.

Originally commissioned by The Old Vic in 2019.