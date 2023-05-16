Dates Revealed For Lynn Nottage's MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, has announced the dates for Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale. Miranda Cromwell's production opens on 21 September, with previews from 14 September, and runs until 21 October. Priority booking for Kiln Card holders opens today at 12pm today. General on sale is 12pm tomorrow, 17 May.

Lynn Nottage said today, "I am beyond excited to be working with director Miranda Cromwell, and to share Mlima's Tale with audiences at the Kiln. It is so good to be back in the theatre where I have had a long and glorious collaboration with Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham."

Indhu Rubasingham added, "It is a real honour to be producing the UK premiere of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale at Kiln. This powerful play tells a story about the brutality of the ivory trade, its injustice and the complicity of capitalism and globalisation. I'm delighted that Miranda Cromwell will direct the play, joined by a wonderful creative team. We can't wait for audiences to see it."

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees, Sweat), Mlima's Tale makes its UK premiere at Kiln Theatre. They call him Mlima, the mountain. Killed for his magnificent tusks, killed for greed, killed for ivory, his spirit journeys through the ivory trade market, marking those complicit in his barbaric death.

Directed by Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman), this powerful and unforgettable story of the ivory trade and its corruption leaves its mark long after the lights go down.

Lynn Nottage is a playwright and a screenwriter, and the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. Recent work includes the book for MJ the Musical (Broadway), the libretto for the Intimate Apparel Opera (LCT), and Clyde's (Broadway, 2ST, Goodman Theater), and co-curating the performance installation The Watering Hole (Signature Theater). Past work includes Sweat; Ruined; the book for The Secret Life of Bees; Mlima's Tale; By the Way; Meet Vera Stark; Intimate Apparel; Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine; Crumbs from the Table of Joy; Las Meninas; Mud, River, Stone; Por'knockers; and POOF!. She has also developed This is Reading, a performance installation in Reading, Pennsylvania. Nottage is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, and the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship (among other awards). She is also an Associate Professor at Columbia University School of the Arts and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Miranda Cromwell's directing credits include The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse), Swing Sister Swing (UK tour), Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre and Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), and breathe... (Almeida Theatre), Othello (NYT and Royal and Derngate), Death of a Salesman - co-director with Marianne Elliott (Young Vic, Piccadilly Theatre and Broadway - Olivier Award for Best Director), Half Breed (Talawa Theatre/Soho Theatre/India tour), Magic Elves, Hey Diddle Diddle, Sense (Bristol Old Vic), Pigeon English (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Rest of Your Life (Bush Theatre) and Death and Treason (UK tour). As Associate Director to Marianne Elliott her credits include Company (Gielgud Theatre) and Angels in America (National Theatre/Neil Simon Theatre) and to Melly Still on Coram Boy (Colston Hall). As Assistant Director her credits include, Strife, An Enemy of the People (Chichester Festival Theatre), hang (Royal Court Theatre), and Swallows and Amazon and Faraway (Bristol Old Vic).