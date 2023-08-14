Darren Day, Hannah-Jane Fox & More Complete the Cast of CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL

The Menier Chocolate Factory has revealed full casting for the world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical. Joining the previously annouced Elena Skye as Twiggy are Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo (Kay), Matt Corner (Justin de Villeneuve), Darren Day (Michael Witney), Beth Devine (Sally), Aoife Dunne (Cindy), Hannah-Jane Fox (Nell Hornby), and Steven Serlin (Norman Hornby), with Emma-Katie Adcock, Liam Buckland, Harriet Bunton, Leanne Garretty, Luke Johnson, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Sydney Spencer, and Karen Walker. Written and diredcted by Ben Elton, the production opens on 27 September, with previews from 18 September, and runs until 18 November.

Completing the season is the Menier and Umeda Arts Theater’s co-production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures – directed by Matthew White – which opened earlier this year at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo. The musical, which was significantly revised by both Sondheim and Weidman in 2017, will be seen here in the UK for the time in this version. This continues the venue’s history of Sondheim collaborations, which also sees the company’s production of Merrily We Roll Along open at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in October.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

CLOSE UP – THE TWIGGY MUSICAL

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY Ben Elton

18 September – 18 November

Press night: 27 September

Cast: Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo (Kay), Matt Corner (Justin), Darren Day (Michael), Beth Devine (Sally), Aoife Dunne (Cindy), Hannah-Jane Fox(Nell), Steven Serlin (Norman), and Elena Skye (Twiggy) with Emma-Katie Adcock, Liam Buckland, Harriet Bunton, Leanne Garretty, Luke Johnson, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Sydney Spencer and Karen Walker

Choreography: Jacob Fearey; Set and Video Design: Tim Bird; Costume Design: Jonathan Lipman; Sound Design: Gregory Clarke; Hair, Wig & Makeup Design: Diana Estrada Hudson; Musical Supervision, Direction and Orchestrations: Stuart Morley;

The story of a skinny kid from Neasden who became the most famous teenager on the planet and the ‘face of the 1960s’ may seem like the stuff of fairy tales, but there is tragedy as well as triumph in this intimate portrayal of a true 20th century icon. It’s the story of a young working class woman who faced snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too world and yet achieved her dreams without ever compromising who she was. Author and director Ben Elton charts Twiggy’s journey through laughter and tears from the suburbs of London to the world’s fashion capitals to Hollywood and Broadway and ultimately to becoming a national treasure and Dame of the Realm. All accompanied by a fabulous score featuring the hits that have been the soundtrack to Twiggy’s life. Grab your miniskirt and re-live the swinging ‘60s and soulful ‘70s in this joyful, uplifting and empowering world première musical!

plays Twiggy. Her theatre work includes Lauren in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), Eponine in Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre) and as Scaramouche in We Will Rock You (London Coliseum and UK tour).

Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo plays Kay. Her theatre credits include Heartbeat of Home (Piccadilly Theatre), The Magic of Motown (UK & European tour),Boogie Nights (Gatehouse), The Wizard of Oz (Millfield Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Quarterhouse), Robin Hood (Salisbury Playhouse), Cinderella (Lighthouse, Poole) and Fame and The Wiz (MYT).

returns to the Menier to play Justin de Villeneuve – he previously appeared in Fiddler on the Roof. His other theatre credits include Cuttlefish(Trinity Arts Centre), The Last Ship (Northern Stage and UK tour), Jersey Boys (Piccadilly Theatre/UK tour), A Day at the Races/A Night at the Opera (Ireland) and Jim Caruso's Cast Party (Birdland Jazz Club, New York). His film credits include Les Misérables and You're a Musical Star.

plays Michael Witney. His theatre work includes Footloose, Chicago, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show, Defending the Caveman, We Will Rock You, The Rocky Horror Show, Carousel, Beauty and the Beast, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hello Dolly! (UK tours), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (West End, UK and world tours), Great Expectations (Theatr Clwyd), Copacabana, Grease, Bumblescratch, Les Miserables (West End), Summer Holiday (West End and UK tour), Bob in Rita, Sue and Bob Too (Theatre Royal, St Helens),Extremities (The Old Red Lion), Alfie (Watford Palace), The Last Session (Tristan Bates Theatre) and Mame (Salisbury Playhouse). On television, he won Opportunity Knocks; and he also hosted You Bet and has appeared on the Royal Variety Performance and Don’t Try This at Home. His other television work includes Doctors, Hollyoaks (as series regular Danny Houston), Stella, Holby City, Crime Stories and Mile High; and for film, Rudy, White Island, Rough Cut, The Krays, Demon Eye, Hellbreeder and Dangerous Game.

Beth Devine

plays Sally. Her theatre credits include White Christmas (UK tour).

Aoife Dunne

plays Cindy. She was the winner of Play in A Day at Alexandra Palace for Sky Arts. Her theatre credits include Maria Friedman – Legends(Menier Chocolate Factory), Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre), The Witches of Eastwick (Sondheim) and Toy Show the Musical (The Auditorium in Dublin).

Hannah-Jane Fox

plays Nell Hornby. Her theatre credits include Tommy (Prince Edward Theatre), Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be (Union Theatre), Dick Whittington (Hackney Empire), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Hot Stuff (Leicester Haymarket), and Rent (Shaftesbury). For television, her credits include Flatmates, Upstart Crown, The Yowling, Millie Inbetween (as series regular Sharon), The Wright Way (as series regular Cheryl), Slings and Arrows. Raging, Blessed and Fifteen Stories High.

plays Norman Hornby. His theatre credits include Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors (Kilworth House), Heathers the Musical, The Wild Party (The Other Palace), Preludes (Southwark Playhouse), Amour (Charing Cross Theatre), We’ll Live and Die in These Towns (Belgrade Theatre Coventry),Oklahoma! (Grange Park Opera), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), The Infidel (Theatre Royal, Stratford East), I Can’t Sing(London Palladium), Sleeping Arrangements (Landor Theatre), Mack & Mabel, Company (Southwark Playhouse), Oscar’s World (Above the Stag), Arsenic and Old Lace (Salisbury Playhouse), Popcorn (Bolton Octagon), Imagine This (New London Theatre), Our House, Scrooge, Chess (UK tours), Desperately Seeking Susan (Novello Theatre), Saturday Night Fever, Boogie Nights (West End and UK tours), Grease (Dominion Theatre) and Piaf (Piccadilly).

In the mid-1960s at 16 years of age, Twiggy became internationally known as the world’s first supermodel. Her photographic modelling success epitomised the age. She appeared, and continues to appear, on the cover of Vogue, Tatler, Elle and countless other major magazines worldwide. She is now an actress, singer, writer, designer, presenter, producer and activist, as well as a model. Twiggy became a successful actress on stage, film and television, and won two Golden Globe Awards for her first film, The Boyfriend, directed by Ken Russell. In the mid-1980s, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the hit Gershwin musical, My One and Only, on Broadway. She has appeared several times onstage in the UK and the USA, including in Sir Peter Hall’s production of Mrs Warren’s Profession, and played Gertrude Lawrence in If Love Were All, Off-Broadway. Her television credits include playing Eliza Doolittle inPygmalion. She has recorded several albums, ranging from country pop to standards.

Also known as a fashion designer, she has designed successful ranges in the UK, the US and Japan. Twiggy was a guest judge for several seasons on the phenomenally successful America’s Next Top Model. She is an ardent supporter of many charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, breast cancer, many animal welfare charities, and she is an anti-fur campaigner. In 2020 Twiggy was invited to launch a podcast, Tea with Twiggy, in which she chats to friends and people she admires. Due to its ongoing success, the fourth series was launched in 2023. In 2019, she received a Damehood in the Queens New Year’s Honours list, for her contribution to fashion, the arts and charity.

is a multi-award-winning novelist, playwright, television writer, screenwriter and lyricist. He is also a theatre, screen and television director, a stand-up comedian and occasional actor. His work for the stage includes The New Review (1985) - with Richard Curtis, Gasping (1990), Silly Cow (1991), Popcorn(1997), Blast from the Past (1998), The Beautiful Game (2000) - book and lyrics, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, We Will Rock You (2002) - book, music by Queen, Tonight’s The Night (2004) – book, music by Rod Stewart and others, Love Never Dies (2010) - co-writer of the book, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. His many television credits include The Young Ones (1982/4) - writer with Rik Mayall and Lisa Meyer; Alfresco (1982/4) - performer and co-writer with Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson; Happy Families (1985) – writer; Blackadder 2 (1983) - co-writer with Richard Curtis; Filthy Rich & Catflap (1986) – writer; Saturday Live (1986/7) - comedian/host; Blackadder The Third (1987) - co-writer with Richard Curtis; Friday Night Live (1988) – comedian / host; Blackadder Goes Forth (1989) - co-writer with Richard Curtis; Ben Elton The Man From Auntie (1990 and 1994) - writer/performer; The Thin Blue Line (1995/6) - writer/co-director; The Ben Elton Show (1998) - writer/performer; Blessed (2005) - writer/director; The Wright Way (2013) - writer/co-director; and Upstart Crow (2016/17) - writer. Elton also wrote Mr Bean’s “exam” episode. In 2007 he was awarded the Special Golden Rose D’Or at The International Television festival in Lucerne Switzerland for his life-time contribution to the Television Arts. As a novelist, his work includes Stark (1989), Gridlock (1991), This Other Eden (1993), Popcorn (1996), Blast From The Past (1998), Inconceivable (1999), Dead Famous (2001), UK No 1. High Society(2002), Past Mortem (2004), The First Casualty (2005), Chart Throb (2006), Blind Faith (2007), Meltdown (2009), Two Brothers (2012), Time. And Time Again (2014); and for film, he has written and directed Maybe Baby (2000) and Three Summers (2017).