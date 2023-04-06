Danny Lee Wynter Withdraws From His Own Play BLACK SUPERHERO

Actor and writer Danny Lee Wynter has stepped down from his performance role in his debut play BLACK SUPERHERO at The Royal Court Theatre with immediate effect.

Wynter, who wrote and stars in the show, released a statement on social media announcing the news:

Wynter said: "It is with great sadness I announce that, due to personal reasons, I have made the very difficult decision to withdraw from playing the role of David in my play, BLACK SUPERHERO at The Royal Court Theatre. I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to all who were expecting to watch me perform in the part."

"I am utterly heartbroken I will not get to complete this journey with you all, but want to take the opportunity to thank the audiences who, since the very first performance, have been so incredibly vocal and responsive to a story that has taken my whole life to tell."

He said he hoped to return to the role in the future: "I give this wonderful company, along with all of the stage managers who've worked so tirelessly, my full blessing and support as they continue to come together to present my debut play."

He added "I will see you again one day soon."

The role of David will be played by Lewis Brown for the rest of the show's run until April 29.

