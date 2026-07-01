Daniel Weyman Will Lead European Premiere of Anosh Irani's BUFFOON at Sheffield Theatres

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Aisha Khan Productions has announced its inaugural production: the European Premiere of BUFFOON by award-winning Canadian playwright and novelist Anosh Irani. Stage, film and television actor Daniel Weyman - known for playing Gandalf in Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power – will perform the solo role of Felix the Buffoon.

BUFFOON is directed by Aisha Khan and will run at Sheffield Theatres from 16 to 18 July 2026.

Born to circus folk preferring trapezing over parenting, Felix grows up alone, surviving extraordinary encounters and heartbreaking experiences, and so, the clown – the Buffoon – is born.

Now Felix is stepping into the spotlight to share his unique but universal life-story, searching for family, self, and love.

In a world increasingly defined by division, isolation and disconnection, BUFFOON speaks directly to our deep human hunger for connection, compassion and resilience of the human spirit.

The play is a dark and poetic exploration of fate, identity, and love through the life of a man who is shaped—and ultimately trapped—by forces beyond his control. While the play uses the world of circus as a backdrop, its true power lies in its examination of family, trauma, love, and the struggle to break free from one's past.

Irani's writing strips theatre back to its essentials: one performer, one story, an audience and a mesmerising theatrical experience.

Irani's clown is more than a character; he is the play's central metaphor. Felix hides behind the clown's chalked face, using performance, humour and absurdity to shield himself from pain. As the mask begins to slip, BUFFOON becomes the story of a man allowing himself to be truly seen. The slipping away of the mask is not an ending but a revelation: the emergence of the real Felix, stripped of pretence, exposed in his flaws and longing, and finally capable of embracing himself.

In that act of unmasking, Felix uncovers a deeply human truth: that vulnerability is not weakness, but the very thing that makes connection possible.

AKP is proud to introduce the work of Anosh Irani, one of Canada's most celebrated theatrical voices, to UK audiences for the first time with the European premiere of BUFFOON, which won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play in 2020 and has been celebrated by critics across Canada and the USA.

The production is supported by Sheffield Theatres, Arts Council England and Bradford Arts Centre.

Anosh Irani, Writer, said, “BUFFOON began with an image from my childhood that haunted me for years: a clown from one of my grand-aunt's paintings. I found myself wondering about the wound behind the make-up. The play took almost fifteen years to reach the stage as it evolved from a larger circus story into one man's quest for love, family, and belonging.

I'm excited to collaborate with Aisha Khan and Daniel Weyman for the UK and European premiere in Sheffield.

Aisha's innate understanding of the text, combined with her compassion and theatrical imagination, along with Daniel's rare ability to reveal both the comedy and loneliness at the heart of Felix the clown, will create BUFFOON for a brand-new audience, and set the show off on a deeper journey.”

Aisha Khan, Director & Founder of AKP, said, “This play brought me together with the extraordinary imagination and sensibility of Anosh Irani and his unique, captivating plays and novels. Anosh's writing is poetic yet piercingly honest. His play, BUFFOON, beautifully captures the complexities of the human condition in a way that resonates profoundly today.

Felix the Clown's extraordinary world, realised through Daniel Weyman's performance of striking vulnerability, maximises theatre's superpowers of immediacy, telling deeply personal stories and being funny and tragic in the same breath.

The play may simply be seen as a story of a clown; but BUFFOON is so much more, it is timeless, it is all our stories, it is about humanity.”

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director, Sheffield Theatres, said, “We are so excited to be supporting Aisha Khan as a theatre maker and arts leader on this inaugural production with her company AKP. It is a privilege to be working with Aisha and her specialist team to bring the work of an international artist of Anosh's reputation to life here in Sheffield.”

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