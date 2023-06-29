DUMBLEDOOR IS SO GAY Comes to Southwark Playhouse in August

Performances run Wednesday 16 August – Saturday 23 September 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

DUMBLEDOOR IS SO GAY Comes to Southwark Playhouse in August

After two highly successful runs at VAULT Festival and Pleasance London, winner of the VAULT Festival Origins Award and Offie-nominated phenomenon, Dumbledore Is So Gay returns to London this August at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Written by Robert Holtom (Guy Lines, The Lowry; The Quest; The Cluedo Club Killings, Arcola Theatre), produced by Hannah Elsy Productions with Jon Kingsley and directed by Tom Wright (My Dad’s Gap Year, Park Theatre; Undetectable, King’s Head Theatre), Dumbledore Is So Gay is a nostalgia-fuelled homage to coming out and coming of age in the 2000s.

Life is far from straight for Jack: he was sorted into Hufflepuff using the official online quiz, hates studying French at school, and is in love with his best mate Ollie. Jack is dodging bullies worse than the Slytherins and living in the metaphorical closet under the stairs, all whilst struggling with unrequited love. When it all gets a bit too much, he decides to change his story one spellbinding moment at a time to make the world a little more magical. Maybe this time he’ll get the guy… and end up in Gryffindor if he’s lucky. 

Harry Potter fanatic Jack will be played by Alex Britt (Black Mirror, Netflix; EastEnders, BBC; F**king Men, Waterloo East Theatre; My Dad’s Gap Year, Park Theatre), Gemma is played by Charlotte Dowding (Splintered, Soho Theatre; Wind and the Willows, Derby Theatre; Romeo and Juliet, Young Shakespeare Company), and the role of Ollie is taken by Martin Sarreal, joining fresh from starring in the acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning Tammy Faye at the Almeida Theatre (Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre; Corrina Corrina, Headlong Theatre & Liverpool Everyman; Sin, Royal Court). 

Dumbledore Is So Gay is a sentimental hug to coming of age, coming out and growing up as a fanboy. Exploring the perils of coming out at school when ‘gay’ is used as a playground insult, Holtom’s play is a joyous tribute to the magic of friendship to banish life’s dementors. An optimistic celebration of love and resilience, Dumbledore Is So Gay was a critically acclaimed hit at VAULT Festival and beyond, gaining praise from the likes of West End playwright James Graham who said the show, charmed the damn pants off me, on Twitter. While Jack’s story deals with tragic teenage isolation, what emerges is the importance of self-love and friendship to face the toughest of trials.

Writer Robert Holtom comments, I'm delighted to confirm that Dumbledore is still so gay. Accio laughs, tears and magic.

Director Tom Wright comments, Robert is a terrific writer and has perfectly encapsulated the noughties gay experience in their heartfelt and hilarious play. We are thrilled to welcome Martin to the cast and look forward to these exceptional actors casting a spell on audiences at Southwark.




