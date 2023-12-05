DROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter Season

New shows running from January – March 2024 have been announced

By: Dec. 05, 2023

DROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter Season

With the New Year around the corner, Richmond Theatre are delighted to confirm the winter season. Running from January – March 2024, audiences will be treated to an array of theatrical delights from gripping dramas and hilarious comedies to special events and shows suitable for the whole family. If your New Year’s resolution is to see more theatre, then now is your chance!

For those wanting to continue their festivities into 2024, why not join us for one of our January performances of our pantomime paved with gold, DICK WHITTINGTON? With Paul Merton as our Dame, you know you’re in for a fun time! Later that month, witness the beautiful ballets SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER, and be swept away by the magic of these stories and wonder of Tchaikovsky’s classic scores. For opera afficionados and newcomers alike, don’t miss three Ellen Kent-produced operas which will be gracing our stage: LA TRAVIATA, CARMEN and MADAMA BUTTERFLY. 

If you would like to ring in the new year with plenty of laughs, then we have plenty of opportunities for you to do so. The original cast of iconic TV series DROP THE DEAD DONKEY come together in a brand-new live stage show featuring their famous characters. Full of razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, the hot off the press production is written by the same award-winning team Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin. In February, sparky comedy of manners THE CIRCLE transfers from our neighbour the Orange Tree Theatre in a production which stars Jane AsherClive Francis and Nicholas Le Prevost, whilst March sees new hilarious whodunnit CLUEDO 2 – THE NEXT CHAPTER take to our stage starring Helen Flanagan and Jason Durr. For lovers of stand-up, don’t miss FRANKIE BOYLE in his LAP OF SHAME in February. 

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Richmond Theatre season without some exhilarating dramas! Following a record-breaking West End season, the powerful TWELVE ANGRY MEN will be back in session. In March, the West End and Broadway hit THE KITE RUNNER will return to the venue following its success in early 2020. Finally, thrills and chills are not just for Halloween – join us in March for psychological thriller MURDER IN THE DARK starring Tom Chambers and Susie Blake, and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning 2:22 A GHOST STORY starring Jay McGuinessand Fiona Wade

For West London and Surrey families we have two shows that are perfect for a first introduction to live entertainment. We once again welcome MINISTRY OF SCIENCE LIVE for a 100% educational show which is not only heaps of fun but features a few loud bangs along the way! The SING-A-LONG-A team are also back with SING-A-LONG-A MATILDA, perfect for all revolting children (and their parents) to sing along to the recent film adaptation of the musical. 

We are also pleased to welcome a host of famous faces to the theatre, showcasing their special talents. In January, join us for a week of PROFESSOR Brian Cox: HORIZONS – A 21ST CENTURY SPACE ODYSSEY as he takes audiences on a dazzling journey of how we came to be and what we can become. The following month, Jason Fox will be sharing remarkable stories about his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces. In March, TV’s Gail Porter will present PARANORMAL ACTIVITY LIVE, a live podcast sure to spend shivers down your spine, and multi-award-winning chef RICK STEIN will delve into his lifelong love affair with cooking, revealing how he went from being a self-taught chef to the owner of a thriving restaurant business. 

Richmond Theatre is dedicated to making sure people of all ages and abilities can take part in theatre and the arts, and our Creative Learning Department has various classes that are inclusive and fun for all! This currently includes Story-time and Twirling Toddlers sessions for under 5s, Guided Theatre Tours for all and Step Into Richmond, a monthly dance class for over 50s. In January, the department will begin a new drop-in acting class for over 50s called Class Act. For further information regarding workshops and Creative Learning bookings, please contact richmondcl@theambassadors.com

Audiences are reminded that Local Heroes discounts are offered to teachers, care workers, prison officers, armed forces, ‘blue light’ professionals and Max Card holders. Local Heroes are offered 25%* off ticket prices to a wide variety of shows including family favourites, dramas and musicals. If we can make a night at the theatre more affordable for our heroes and their families, it’ll be our pleasure. To find out more, see here.


