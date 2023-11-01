DREAMING AND DROWNING Announced At Bush Theatre

The world premiere of the Mustapha Matura Award-winning play Dreaming and Drowning opens at the Bush Theatre on 28 November.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

DREAMING AND DROWNING Announced At Bush Theatre

The world premiere of the Mustapha Matura Award-winning play Dreaming and Drowning opens at the Bush Theatre on 28 November (press night 1 December).  An intimate and visceral deep-dive into the boundless mind of a young Black queer man wrestling with anxiety, Dreaming and Drowning is written and directed by Kwame Owusu (HORIZON), performed by Tienne Simon (Grime Kids, BBC) and produced by WoLab (For a Palestinian). 

“I had that dream again. Drowning and gasping but I'm trying not to think about it.”

Malachi's been looking forward to a fresh start at uni for months. He's settling in, he's got a stack of books to read, and he's met someone new - Kojo, a musician with a megawatt smile, who's basically perfect.

But something doesn't feel right. He keeps having the same nightmare - sinking, crushed by the weight of the ocean - and it's getting worse… A beast grows in the water, hungry, relentless, hunting him but always just out of sight. As the boundaries between nightmare and reality fracture, Malachi must fight harder than ever to stay afloat.

Writer and Director Kwame Owusu was the Resident Assistant Director at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, 2021/2022 and is a Young Associate at The Gate Theatre. His work in theatre as a director includes The Bacchae (Lyric Hammersmith); Othello (ArtsEd); stoning mary (Arts University Bournemouth); The Wolf from the Door (John Thaw Studio); Rota (Antwerp Mansion); Pomona (Edinburgh Festival Fringe / King's Arms, Manchester).  Writing for audio includes The Factory (English Touring Theatre). Writing for theatre includes HORIZON (Bush Theatre). Kwame trained at the University of Manchester and Birkbeck, University of London.

Tienne Simon graduated from LAMDA in 2022. He recently finished shooting one of the lead roles (Royce) in the Barnaby Roper feature film Animal opposite Eddie Marsan, Sam Claflin and Burn Gorman. Last year he shot one of the lead roles (Bishop) in Theresa Ikoko's BBC series Grime Kids which will air towards the end of 2023.  

Tickets for Dreaming and Drowning are priced from £15 (concessions available) and can be booked at Click Here or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.

Bush Connect free membership is now available for all Under 30s and full-time students. This year the discount has been doubled - you can now get up to £10 off tickets! See Bush Theatre's website for details.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT Photo
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT

An alternative Pinocchio for Croydon’s Christmas - The Stepping Stones Pinocchio Project offers a unique twist on the classic tale.

2
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wi Photo
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wireless Audio Distribution

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies have partnered to create a leading source for assistive listening and wireless audio distribution solutions.

3
Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer For THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released the first teaser trailer for The Finellis Musical. Entitled 'Here's Tony' the animation for the trailer was produced by 908 Video in Berlin. Check out the video here!

4
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set For The New Wolsey Theatre Spring Season Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set For The New Wolsey Theatre Spring Season

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has revealed its Spring season. It is delivering five produced shows working in partnership with some of the most prestigious mid-scale theatres across the UK. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You