DRAG RACE Star Miz Cracker Will Lead the European Premiere of WHO'S HOLIDAY This Christmas

Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker will star in the European debut of WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo, a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy based on the Dr Seuss classic festive tale The Grinch, that enjoyed a critically acclaimed run off Broadway in 2017. Presented by TuckShop and Jack Maple and directed by Kirk Jameson, Who's Holiday will play at Home in Manchester 30 November to 4 December, before a five-week run over Christmas at the Southwark Playhouse, from 7 December to 7 January, with a press night on 9 December.

Who's Holiday tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken...

Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen-and a writer, foodie and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 while participating in marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She went on to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race Season Ten, landing a spot in the top five and becoming a fan favorite. She later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season Five, landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media; and tells the stories of incredible women through her interview podcast, She's a Woman. Cracker describes herself as a "woman's lifestyle brand," and is a vocal advocate for women's rights.

Miz Cracker said, "I'm thrilled to join Tuckshop for Who's Holiday this winter. What an honor to make my London acting debut with such a fun concept and company. And what a joy to return to the UK, where I feel so much love every time I visit! I hope everyone has a chance to join us for some big laughs!"

Director Kirk Jameson said, "I've admired the creativity and tenacity of Tuckshop for a number of years now and have been keen to find the right kind of project we might collaborate on. Chris' frankly brilliant idea to combine the nostalgia of Dr Seuss with the global phenomenon that is Drag Race on the U.K. premiere of this brilliant play, was simply impossible to resist. I can't wait to get started!"

Kirk's recent credits include the 10th Anniversary Concert Production of Howard Goodall's Love Story (Cadogan Hall) and The Distance You Have Come (Apollo Theatre). In 2020 Kirk presented his reimagining of JM Barrie's Peter Pan and a critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little, both for the Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

In 2018 Kirk helmed the stage adaptation of Dreamwork's Madagascar starring X-Factor winner Matt Terry, which having toured the UK and Asia now prepares for its tour of Australia. Other credits include, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; filmed at the London Coliseum, for digital release; Kander & Ebb's And The World Goes Round and Stiles & Drewe's Just So; also for the Barn Theatre, Cirencester.

In the last two years TUCKSHOP has engrained itself as a fundamental part of the West End, bringing drag to the mainstream like never before. With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris Clegg's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. Having had huge success with the critically acclaimed comedy Death Drop - the first all drag spectacular in a West End playhouse and now on a major UK tour, TuckShop West End, a summer festival of drag shows and performances at the Garrick, and Cinderella at the Trafalgar Studios, TuckShop also represent the next generation of Drag superstardom, handle merchandising for performers globally, and are branching out into broadcast media, with shows such as Holly Stars: Inspirational now on Amazon Prime and OUTTv. Their smash hit show Gals Aloud has played sold out seasons across the UK, and new production The Sickening 90s Drag Prom creates new interactive experiences for audiences. TuckShop is the beating, glittery heart of an industry that continues to explode!

Jack Maple is a theatre producer and general manager, who became one of the West End's youngest producers at the age of 20, when he co-produced the Olivier award-winning revival of Show Boat at the New London Theatre. Most recently, with the permission of Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Jack produced a one night concert of the beloved musical comedy The Witches Of Eastwick at the Sondheim Theatre, directed by three-time Olivier award-winner Maria Friedman.

Select theatre credits include: Horse Play (Riverside Studios); Cratchit (Park Theatre); All On Her Own starring Janie Dee (stream.theatre); Private Peaceful (Barnfest, Barn Theatre and Bristol Old Vic); Tonight At The London Coliseum ; The View UpStairs (Soho Theatre); The Rink (Southwark Playhouse); Working (Southwark Playhouse) and The Boys In the Band (Park Theatre, National Tour & Vaudeville Theatre).

Concerts and events include: The Show Must Go On! Live (Palace Theatre, SkyArts in association with NT Live & Universal Pictures); Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund Awards in association with TikTok (Apollo Theatre); Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Zorro The Musical, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Caissie Levy, Laura Benanti and Laura Michelle Kelly (Cadogan Hall) and Keala Settle & Andy Mientus (Hippodrome Casino).