DRAFT 23, A Play Where Nothing and Everything Happens, Comes To Old Red Lion in May

Draft 23, written by Sunny Poppy, will play The Old Red Lion Theatre 5th-6th of May, 7:30pm.

‘Maybe it was on Thursday'

‘What? When was that?'

‘Not sure, it just felt familiar in my mouth'

Angel and Ray are stuck. Their flat is a mess. They can't find the main character, and the play can't end until they do.

Set in a dreamlike flat somewhere between Purley and Croydon Draft 23, explores intimacy, gender and relationships, as Ray and Angel play endless trivial word games trying to work out who they are and what they are waiting for. The strange silhouette of the main character looms large, appearing to be the solution to all their problems. But will it? What if they never return. Through a performance of performance, Ray and Angel attempt to grasp onto someone or something that might unite them in the real, surreal and fictitious.

The cast includes Aurelia Cazorzi as Angel and Charlie Froy as Ray.

The play is written by Sunny Poppy, directed by Sunny Poppy & Charlie Froy, and designed by Miel Celeste.

About the writer:

Sunny Poppy is a writer and educator based in London. Their work spans different genres, typically exploring themes around mental health and identity. Draft 23 is their second full length play, with the first, 'I Must Throw a Brick Through Your Window' having been performed in Covent Garden in 2021. The same year that their first poetry anthology 'Too Indecisive for Bedtime' was published.