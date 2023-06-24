DON'T TELL THE BISHOPS: AN AFTER PRIDE PARTY to Play The Actors' Church in July

The performance will take place on Sunday, 2nd July.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Celebrate Pride at The Musicals at The Actors' Church, Covent Garden in London on Sunday 2nd July at 7pm when Mark Robert Petty Presents... Don't Tell The Bishops: An After-Pride Party At The Actors' Church for an evening celebrating songs from LGBTQ+ Themed Musicals and Classic Pop Songs.

Featuring recent Elphaba in Wicked Laura Pick, EastEnders' Harriet Thorpe, 90s Dance Diva Angie Brown, Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Melissa Jacques, Comedian and Actor Sooz Kempner who is Doom in the Doctor Who Series Doom's Day and an all-star West End cast!

With songs from LGBTQ+ musicals including La Cage Aux Folles, The Color Purple, The Prom, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Heathers, Falsettos, Mame, Mamma Mia! and A Man Of No Importance alongside classic pop songs by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, Shirley Bassey, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley, Elton John, The Muppets, Sister Sledge as well as Angie Brown's 90s smash with Bizarre Inc. I'm Gonna Get You.

Produced by Mark Robert Petty, the concert is raising money for the LGBT charity OneBodyOneFaith which supports marriage equality in the Church of England.

Hosted by Sooz Kempner, with Musical Direction by Annemarie Lewis Thomas.

Click Here

The cast includes Joni Ayton-Kent (Carousel, Sweet Charity, Five Foot Twelve), Angie Brown (British Singer-Songwriter and 90s Dance Icon - I'm Gonna Get You, Rockin' For Myself), Kieran Brown (Titanic, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Wicked, The Mousetrap), Louie-George Daniels (La Cage Aux Folles UK tour, voice over artist for the Disney channel, ITV and BTI studios), George Fowler (TV - All Together Now, Pitch Battle, Made in Chelsea. Theatre - Noise Boys), Kim Ismay (Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Kinky Boots, Wicked, Mamma Mia!), Sooz Kempner (Doom in the Doctor Who Series Doom's Day, Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret, Megadrive, Mystery On The Rocks Podcast),Kris Manuel (The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever, Crazy For You), Kara-Ami McCreanor (Roxx (Lead Vocalist), Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Six), Laura Pick (Elphaba in Wicked, Anyone Can Whistle, The Sound of Music), The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, Bree Smith (Titanic, The Color Purple, The Wiz, Evita, The Book Of Mormon), Harriet Thorpe (EastEnders, Wicked, LES MISERABLES, Absolutely Fabulous), The West End Gospel Choir with Nathaniel Morrison, and Andrew York (Les Miserables, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert, Phantom of the Opera).




