DLAP Group Partners With Sunderland's MTS College

Olivier Award-winning West End production company DLAP Group has announced their investment in the future development of MTS, the premiere musical theatre college of the north of England.

MTS was founded in October 2018 by West End star, and Arts Educational Schools London graduate, Annie Guy and rapidly gained a reputation for the quality of its teaching. By promoting a dynamic, electrifying and fulfilling college experience MTS has ensured that students have gone on to gain places at the UK’s most prestigious performing arts schools, colleges and universities as well as finding their way directly into the industry. In September 2023, MTS opens its second Academy in Durham, with its Newcastle Academy following in 2024.

In 2022, the College partnered with DLAP and has since established a new 6-studio home at the recently redeveloped Fire Station building in the heart of Sunderland’s Cultural Quarter: a building that buzzes with excitement, energy and hard-work and is complimented by the in-house 500-seat theatre.

In 2023, all students on the 1-Year Intensive course gained places at major London drama schools. This year MTS have been running auditions in Sunderland, with two further audition dates for September’s admissions, giving applicants from both the North East and across the UK an exciting opportunity to benefit from the College’s exemplary educational structure (see Notes to Editors).

The students receive unique experiences such as industry workshops from high-profile artists such as Kevin Clifton, Faye Brooks, Lizzie Bea, Sophie Ragavelas as well as boasting patrons such as Jordan Luke Gage, Cleve September, Katy Richardson and Nick Winston. MTS’s On Stage programme allows students the opportunity to perform in high-quality productions, produced and directed by West End professionals. Recent shows have included Legally Blonde and The Addams Family.

“I am excited to welcome DLAP Group to MTS. Their professional expertise, wealth of knowledge and industry connections will help enhance our students' experiences and growth within MTS. As an individual from the North East who has been fortunate enough to forge a successful career in the West End, it is important for me to bring accessibility to young people in this region. With this new partnership, and the move into our new, state-of-the-art studios in the heart of Sunderland’s Cultural Quarter, we are delighted to be an integral part of the city’s ongoing commitment to culture and arts.” – Annie Guy, Owner of MTS

“DLAP Group are thrilled to have joined forces with MTS to further help the development of younger students making their way into the business. It is vitally important that producers and creatives working in the industry take an active interest in the training of the future stars of the industry. We are thrilled to be working with Annie and her team at MTS to bring opportunities to students that no other college in the North of England is able to offer and to continue to grow and expand MTS throughout the country.” – Dan Looney & Adam Paulden, DLAP Group