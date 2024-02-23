DIVAS THE PARTY Returns to the West End in April

'Divas the Party' will return to London's West End this spring. Set for a limited nine-week run, this show will bring party experience beyond the conventional performance boundaries.

Housed in two venues – Sway Cabaret in Covent Garden and the unique floating venue, The Tattersall Castle, on the Thames – 'Divas the Party' offers an unrivalled setting that combines stunning views, a captivating atmosphere, and the thrill of being part of London's most dynamic party on water.

'Divas the Party' is a live all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the world's greatest Diva Powerhouses, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, and London's home-bred talents like Amy Winehouse. Audiences will be treated to a night of classic DIVA anthems such as "I Want To Dance With Somebody," "I’m Every Woman," "If I Could Turn Back Time," and many more, along with comedy tributes and dazzling costumes, ensuring a night out like no other.

Special Early Bird Offer:

Don't miss out on the exclusive early bird offer for 'Divas the Party' - the ultimate celebration of music, dance, and diva power in the heart of London's West End. For a limited time only, tickets are available at just £20.00 plus fees until midnight on Tuesday, 29th February. After this date, tickets will return to the standard price of £30.00.

Paul McGilloway, Manager of Sway Cabaret, "We are thrilled to host 'Divas the Party' at Sway Cabaret, offering our guests the ultimate party extravaganza that's bigger, bolder, and brimming with fun! Prepare to be swept into a night where the magic of live performance and the thrill of an unforgettable party experience come together. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be the biggest party in the heart of London's West End.

The show has previously garnered critical acclaim, with reviews praising its superb, fun-filled nights and modern twists on classic entertainment. This year's production is eagerly anticipated to deliver another round of "totally degenerate, twisted, camp hilarity from beginning to end."

Booking Information:

Tickets for 'Divas the Party' are now on sale. Secure your place at London's ultimate party night by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders.