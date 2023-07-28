DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

The concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for just six performances

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 

Tickets go on priority sale for Death Note mailing list subscribers at 11am Friday 28 July and general sale 12 noon Friday 28 July.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English language premiere with a semi-staged London concert production.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Shueisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production (‘Chess in Concert’, ‘Kinky Boots in Concert’, ‘Treason the Musical in Concert’) Indie Theatrical and HoriPro in association with Pinnacle Productions, Greg A. DeLuca and Wild Yak Productions.

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of ‘Death Note’ starring Willem Defoe.

Frank Wildhorn said: “Death Note THE MUSICAL has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It’s been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”

Cast to be announced.

Please note that due to work commitments, Adam Pascal (Roger in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson’s musical ‘RENT’ on Broadway) is unable to transfer with the production to the Lyric Theatre.

A few seats remain to see him at the London Palladium on 22 August at 2.30pm.

Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio Photo
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

2
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

3
Review: NO FOR AN ANSWER, Grimeborn, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: NO FOR AN ANSWER, Grimeborn, Arcola Theatre

A strong score, neat production by Mehmet Ergen and an excellent cast make it worth a watch, even if it has several plot-related issues

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Blog

Bence Vág blogs for BroadwayWorld about bringing IMA (Pray) to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Emily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK TourEmily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK Tour
Linbury Prize for Stage Design Applications Now OpenLinbury Prize for Stage Design Applications Now Open
Exclusive: Now On Sale: VANYA, Starring Andrew ScottExclusive: Now On Sale: VANYA, Starring Andrew Scott
ENO Awarded £24 Million and Three Extra Years to Facilitate Move Outside LondonENO Awarded £24 Million and Three Extra Years to Facilitate Move Outside London

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You