DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September.

Tickets go on priority sale for Death Note mailing list subscribers at 11am Friday 28 July and general sale 12 noon Friday 28 July.



Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...



Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English language premiere with a semi-staged London concert production.



Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Shueisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.



It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production (‘Chess in Concert’, ‘Kinky Boots in Concert’, ‘Treason the Musical in Concert’) Indie Theatrical and HoriPro in association with Pinnacle Productions, Greg A. DeLuca and Wild Yak Productions.



Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of ‘Death Note’ starring Willem Defoe.



Frank Wildhorn said: “Death Note THE MUSICAL has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It’s been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”



Cast to be announced.



Please note that due to work commitments, Adam Pascal (Roger in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson’s musical ‘RENT’ on Broadway) is unable to transfer with the production to the Lyric Theatre.



A few seats remain to see him at the London Palladium on 22 August at 2.30pm.

