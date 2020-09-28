Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Says the Government Has 'Had to Stall' Reopening Theatres Due to a Rise in Cases

This comes after Dowden's comments less than three weeks ago, where he had a positive outlook on venues soon being able to have more freedom to open.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has revealed, in a recent interview with Andrew Marr, that the government has "had to stall" on plans to reopen theatres due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This comes after Dowden's comments less than three weeks ago, where he had a positive outlook on venues soon being able to have more freedom to open. But due to a rapid rise in cases, he says that is no longer possible.

"Much as I would love further easement, we cannot do it at this stage," he said.

