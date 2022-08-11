Creative Team Behind Above The Stag Theatre's Popular Pantomimes Launches Production Company He's Behind You Ltd

Following the very sad, recently-announced closure of LGBTQ+ venue Above The Stag Theatre, the creative team responsible for its famous and much-loved pantomimes are announcing their new company, He's Behind You!, founded to continue to produce high quality, hilarious and heart-warming queer adult pantos for London.

He's Behind You! has been formed by writers Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper, director Andrew Beckett and regular dame Matthew Baldwin, with producer Oli Sones.

Widely acknowledged as a highlight of the winter theatre season and the most successful alternative pantomime series in the country, the team's irreverent and inventive shows have played packed-out runs of more than 50 performances each year, building a large and loyal audience and winning critical acclaim, as well as praise from stars including Ian McKellen and Graham Norton.

Future Plans

He's Behind You Ltd will announce its first production in due course. Theatre-goers can stay informed by signing up to its mailing list and social media accounts:

Website/mailing list: www.hesbehindyou.com