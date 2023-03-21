Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium

Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium

The concert will take place on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.

Mar. 21, 2023  

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.

Musical director Benjamin Rauhala will be joined by band members Robyn Brown on bass, Dave Hornberger on cello, Kobi Pham on guitar, Zach Okonkwo on drums, Ryan C Quigley on trumpet and flugelhorn and Kate Ingram on saxophone, flute and clarinet. Backing vocals will be performed by Allie Daniel and Claudia Kariuki. Choreography is by Aaron Renfree with dancers Ché Barrett-Davis, Alex Brown, Jo Dyce and Gracie Gledhill.

ARIANA DEBOSE

won the 2022 Academy Award ®️, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of THE PROM for Netflix, and HBO's hit series Westworld. Upcoming film projects include Disney's animated feature film WISH, KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Sony), ARGYLLE (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. She is currently in production on the Blumhouse psychological thriller HOUSE OF SPOILS for Prime Video. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

ARIANA DEBOSE live in concert at the London Palladium is produced by Fourth Wall Live with musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala, choreography by Aaron Renfree, lighting design by Jack Weir and Sound by Paul Smith for Apex Acoustics.

Fourth Wall Live is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. The concert was live captured for cinematic/streaming distribution, with its release to be announced in due course.

In 2022 Fourth Wall Live presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, and Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Chita Rivera, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.




TREASON THE MUSICAL Takes Autumn Tour to Edinburgh, Sheffield and London Photo
TREASON THE MUSICAL Takes Autumn Tour to Edinburgh, Sheffield and London
This Autumn will see the highly anticipated British musical premiere its first full production in select theatres across the UK. Kicking off with a bang on 25 October at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Treason will continue to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on 31 October and finally explode into London's Alexandra Palace from 08 – 18 November.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wangs Biggest Ever Internationa Photo
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music Hall
Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show heads out on tour following rave reviews for its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, which also won it a London transfer.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
VAULT Festival Celebrates Record-Breaking Year as it Closes its Doors For The Last Time in its Original HomeVAULT Festival Celebrates Record-Breaking Year as it Closes its Doors For The Last Time in its Original Home
March 21, 2023

VAULT Festival marked the end of its decade-long run at its original venue, The Vaults on Sunday 19th March, bringing to a close a record-breaking year which welcomed more than 81,000 audience members throughout its eight week run.
Punchdrunk Enrichment Announces New Three-Year Residency and Immersive Arts SpacePunchdrunk Enrichment Announces New Three-Year Residency and Immersive Arts Space
March 21, 2023

Punchdrunk Enrichment - the UK's premier education and community-led immersive theatre company has announced a three-year residency in London's Wembley Park from April 2023, which will deliver the first ever co-created immersive arts space.
Booking Will Open Next Week For The World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWBooking Will Open Next Week For The World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
March 21, 2023

​​​​​​​Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.
share