Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.

Musical director Benjamin Rauhala will be joined by band members Robyn Brown on bass, Dave Hornberger on cello, Kobi Pham on guitar, Zach Okonkwo on drums, Ryan C Quigley on trumpet and flugelhorn and Kate Ingram on saxophone, flute and clarinet. Backing vocals will be performed by Allie Daniel and Claudia Kariuki. Choreography is by Aaron Renfree with dancers Ché Barrett-Davis, Alex Brown, Jo Dyce and Gracie Gledhill.

ARIANA DEBOSE

won the 2022 Academy Award ®️, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of THE PROM for Netflix, and HBO's hit series Westworld. Upcoming film projects include Disney's animated feature film WISH, KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Sony), ARGYLLE (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. She is currently in production on the Blumhouse psychological thriller HOUSE OF SPOILS for Prime Video. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

ARIANA DEBOSE live in concert at the London Palladium is produced by Fourth Wall Live with musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala, choreography by Aaron Renfree, lighting design by Jack Weir and Sound by Paul Smith for Apex Acoustics.

Fourth Wall Live is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. The concert was live captured for cinematic/streaming distribution, with its release to be announced in due course.

In 2022 Fourth Wall Live presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, and Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Chita Rivera, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.