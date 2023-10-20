Independent political space warrior Count Binface (previously Lord Buckethead) will be making his West End debut, alongside award winning stand-up comedian Yuriko Kotani; quantum physicist Mithuna Yoganathan, medical physicist with a penchant for taking internal selfies Yolanda Ohene; Zoologist, TV presenter and author of B*tch Lucy Cooke, “No Such Thing As A Fish” podcast host and author Dan Schreiber; plus a rare UK appearance from Grant Sanderson, the US maths youtuber followed by 5 million+ subscribers – all supported by “Molly O’Gorman and the Firebrands” – a 5-part vocal ensemble and piano.

Helen Arney of Festival of the Spoken Nerd says “There’s about a one in a million chance of a West End theatre hosting a lesson in quantum physics, a singing MRI machine, a guide to menopausal killer whales and a political alien (literally) on the same night. We’re here to turn that 0.000001 probability into a big fat 1 with An Evening Of Unnecessary Detail, and we cannot wait to share it with the Cambridge Theatre audience."

Science comedy phenomenon Festival of the Spoken Nerd return to the West End stage for one night only at London’s Cambridge Theatre this November. Featuring stand-up mathematician Matt Parker, experiments maestro Steve Mould, geek songstress Helen Arney.

Festival of the Spoken Nerd is the UK science comedy phenomenon, spanning not just live performance, but radio, TV, YouTube channels, podcasts and books. Since their first smash hit tour Full Frontal Nerdity (2015), the Nerds have filmed three shows for DVD and download, created the first truly “experimental” comedy show for BBC Radio 4, featured on three episodes of BBC Two’s QI and racked up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. The Nerds have performed all over the world, with shows in Las Vegas and New York, at Shakespeare’s Globe, London’s Science Museum, Hammersmith Apollo with Robin Ince and Professor Brian Cox, The Royal Albert Hall with astronaut Commander Chris Hadfield, Assembly at the Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre, The British Library, Latitude and Underbelly Festivals and all the major UK science festivals. In 2018 they headlined ThinkerCon, the first international meeting of science and education content creators at the US Space and Rocket Center in Hunstville, Alabama. Since touring across the UK to over 50,000 nerds and non-nerds, they have created two more live shows, Just For Graphs and You Can’t Polish A Nerd, and recorded them for DVD and download. During the global pandemic, they launched a new podcast based on their monthly nerdy new material night, and A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail reached No. 15 in the iTunes comedy podcast charts in the first week. They published their first book The Element In The Room in 2017, and you can hear all three Nerds in the audiobook version of Domestic Science, the BBC Radio 4 show where listeners get their hands on bite-size experiments that explore the science all around us.

An Evening of Unnecessary Detail is, in short, a science comedy variety night for nerds and non-nerds.

An Evening of Unnecessary Detail is, in short, an event where 80% of the words in the title start with a vowel. Of the 16 unique letters in the title, 31.25% of them are used more than once. If you are enjoying this level of detail, it’s likely that you will also enjoy An Evening Of Unnecessary Detail.

An Evening of Unnecessary Detail is, in short, an event hosted by Festival of the Spoken Nerd: Matt Parker, Steve Mould and Helen Arney. Each of them have 10 letters in their names. This event will take place at 33m above sea level and last 10,800 seconds.

An Evening of Unnecessary Detail is, in short, an event where scientists, enthusiasts, miscellaneous experts* and/or comedians talk about whatever they want to. By attending this event, you revoke the right to complain that there is too much detail.

* actual experts in miscellany