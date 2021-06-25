Chronic Insanity Launch New Interactive Digital Theatre Experience: PNOC.io

Revamping fairy tales for a technological age with a modern retelling of Pinocchio, acclaimed theatre company Chronic Insanity will launch a brand-new, interactive digital theatre experience; PNOC.io. From puppet to pixels, PNOC.io explores the impact of Artificial Intelligence within society, reflecting on the power and influence of tech companies in our everyday lives, for better or for worse.

Participants will be immersed into a new role at tech company Stromboli, taking on a top-secret project to deliver a series of tests on the latest AI model, PNOC. But what are they really testing? If you knew, would you help them or sabotage while you had the chance? Audiences will navigate a thrilling choose-your-own-adventure format, unlocking new pathways and taking the outcome into their own hands.

PNOC.io is a stimulating digital experience deep diving into the ethics of tech companies, the rights of Artificial Intelligence, and the spread of misinformation. Giving the audience full autonomy, the production seeks to challenge how we view our relationship with technology by offering a brief glimpse into a not-to-distant future.

Writer Joe Strickland comments, I always think that Artificial Intelligence is misunderstood by people. They think it's going to be something big, scary and threatening, but it doesn't have to be that at all. The future of AI, and how it helps or harms humanity and this planet, is down to us. I want this experience to put the audience in a thought-provoking position; to give them an option to meaningfully change the future of technology, for better or for worse.

The fantastical reimagining will be brought to life by a talented company including, Michelle Michaels, Jack Henderson, Vimal Korpal, Abbi Davey, Iain Gibbons, and Miles Kinsley.

Tickets are 'pay what you can' (recommended price £5 - £15), and can be purchased via https://www.cptheatre.co.uk/production/pnoc-io/.