Choreographer Adam Haigh Joins Leading Team of THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have announced that acclaimed choreographer Adam Haigh has joined the leading team of The Finellis Musical for its world premiere production from June 3-16 at Wonderville. Adam is an industry-leading, choreographer with key expertise in creating effective dance art for stage, screen, and live events.

His director, choreographer and movement director credits include: The Mikado (Theatre Royal Bath/UK Tour), Barnum's Bird (Royal College of Music), Ruddigore (Wiltons Music Hall), Eledeline Lee Collection 2023 (London Fashion Week), Kiss Me Kate (Leicester Curve), Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre), Grease (Italy), Piano Legends (Birmingham Symphony Hall/Barbican), Get On The Floor with Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard (UK Tour), Christmas Spectacular 2018 with Kerry Ellis, Kimberley Walsh and Anton & Erin (Drury Lane), Romeo & Juliet (European Tour), Behind the Legend (Bromley Churchill), South Pacific, starring Dave Willets (Guernsey), Transforming Minds (Park Theatre), Chess (Leicester Curve, Broadway World Nomination for Best Choreography), UK Premier of Brooklyn the Musical (Greenwich Theatre), Wizard of Oz (New Lincoln Theatre Royal), Anything Goes (The Other Palace), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Nominated for Best Off West End Director 2018), Can Can (Nominated for Best Off West End Choreographer 2018), Something Old, Something New (Bridewell Theatre), Once Upon a Quarry Hill (Leeds Playhouse), Hairspray (Singapore), Treasure Island (Middle East), Phantom of the Opera in Concert (Sir John Loveridge Hall), Golden Medals Golden Girls (Southbank Centre).

It's Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spends 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. Our story begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), the show has book and lyrics by Mark Janicello and music by Ulf Weidmann.

Ticket are on sale now, and aClick Here, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.