Childrens Cast Announced For ADRIAN MOLE In The West End

The producers of Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical, are delighted to announce the childrens cast taking on the pivotal roles of Adrian, Pandora, Barry and Nigel.

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts from Westminster, Aaron Gelkoff from Redbridge, Michael Hawkins from Haringey and Rufus Kampa from Buckinghamshire will alternate the role of Adrian. Molly May Gibson from Kent, Matilda Hopkins from Buckinghamshire, Rebecca Nardin from Surrey and Riya Vyas from Richmond will alternate the role of Pandora. Jack Gale from Hertfordshire, Aaron Shaw from Hertfordshire, Charlie Stripp from West Sussex and Kobi Watson from Croydon will alternate the role of Barry. Regan Garcia from Bexley, Albert Green from Buckinghamshire, Cuba Kamanu from Cambridge and Jeremiah Davan Waysome from Newham will alternate the role of Nigel. All children in the cast are between the ages of 12 - 14 years old.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical will open at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season from 15 June until 12 October 2019, with a Gala Night on Tuesday 2 July. The musical has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary and direction by Luke Sheppard.

Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of Sue Townsend's best-selling book is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole. One of the most enduring comedy characters of all time, he is the hapless, hilarious, spotty teenager who captured the zeitgeist of 1980s Britain, and this critically acclaimed production brings Adrian's story to life for a new generation of theatregoers.

"Honestly. My family just don't understand me. Perhaps when I am famous and my diary is discovered people will understand the torment of being a 13¾ year-old intellectual" Adrian Mole.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ was Townsend's first novel and was originally published in 1982 by Methuen, but is now published by Penguin Books. It has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, been translated into 30 languages, and spawned seven sequel Adrian Mole novels. The novels have previously been adapted for the stage, radio and television.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical has choreography by Rebecca Howell, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, musical direction by Mark Collins, musical supervision & orchestrations by Paul Herbert, children's casting by Jo Hawes CDG and additional casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

This production is produced by Anthony Clare, Ramin Sabi, Knickerbockerglory, Mark Puddle/Vicky Graham and Curve.

Originally commissioned by Curve and Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

Website: www.adrianmolethemusical.com





