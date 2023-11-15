Charlie Josephine's COWBOIS Will Transfer to London; Full Cast Revealed

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and Royal Court Theatre have announced the London transfer of Charlie Josephine's rollicking queer western Cowbois.

Due to popular demand the play will run at the Royal Court's Jerwood Theatre Downstairs between 11 January 2024 - 10 February 2024 with press night on 17 January 2024. Co-Directed by Charlie Josephine (they/he) and Sean Holmes (he/him), the full RSC cast return to their roles. Also released today are brand new production images and a new trailer. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 noon on Friday 17 November.

In a sleepy town in the Wild West, the women drift through their days like tumbleweed. Their husbands, swept up in the goldrush, have been missing for almost a year and show no sign of returning. In fact, the town is almost cut off from outsiders entirely, with only one drunken sheriff for protection. That is until handsome bandit Jack Cannon, a trans masc cowboy, swaggers up to the town's saloon, inspiring a gender revolution.

Reprising their roles from the RSC the cast includes: Bridgette Amofah (she/her) plays Mary; Lee Braithwaite (they/he) plays Lucy/Lou; Shaun Dingwall (he/him) plays Frank/Tommy; Michael Elcock (he/him) plays George; Colm Gormley (he/him) plays John; Vinnie Heaven (they/them) plays Jack; Paul Hunter (he/him) plays Sheriff Roger Jones; Lucy McCormick (she/her) plays Jayne; Sophie Melville (she/her) plays Miss Lillian; Julian Moore-Cook (he/him) plays James; Emma Pallant (she/her) plays Sally-Ann; and LJ Parkinson (they/them) plays Charley Parkhurst.

Charlie Josephine and Sean Holmes said: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Cowbois' to the Royal Court. We've had the best time making it at the RSC, and are very grateful to the team for the joyful collaboration. Thank you also to the warm audiences in Stratford-upon-Avon, who've received it with open hearts and standing ovations. We're really proud of this beautiful bunch of outlaws and excited to bring them to London.”

Joining Charlie and Sean on the creative team are: Designer, Grace Smart (she/her); Lighting, Simeon Miller (he/him); Music, Jim Fortune (he/him); Sound and Soundscape, Mwen; Movement, Jennifer Jackson (she/her); Fights and Intimacy, Bethan Clark (she/her); Dramaturg, Rebecca Latham (she/her); Casting, Martin Poile (he/him); and Children's Casting, Charlie Metcalf (she/her).

The transfer of Cowbois marks the first of a series of announcements about the upcoming winter programme from the Royal Court, the final part of Vicky Featherstone's decade at the theatre.

RSC Members, Patrons and Subscribers and Friends of the Royal Court can access priority booking from Thursday 16 November from 12 noon via the Royal Court website. Public booking onsale from 12 noon on Friday 17 November.