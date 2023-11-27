Chaka Khan Will Attend a Staged Reading of I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in London

Music legend Chaka Khan is set to attend a staged reading of ‘I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical' on Friday 1 December in London.

Chaka Khan, who has officially endorsed the show, was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month, receiving the the Musical Excellence Award for her dazzling career which has now spanned 50-years. The queen of funk was recognised both for her solo catalogue and as part of synth-funk trailblazers Rufus.

The musical recently held a four-week development workshop, and is aiming to premiere in Autumn 2024.

The staged reading will feature cast members from the workshop including; Karen Mavundukure (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) as Chaka Khan, Jordan Frazier (Hamilton) as Flashback Chaka Khan, Amarra Smith (Get Up, Stand Up) as Destiny, Alistair Toovey (Legally Blonde) as Dylan, Ashley Samuels (Hairspray, Motown) as Joel the Director and Stevie Wonder, Anelisa Lamola (The Color Purple) as Nina – the Book Writer, Hassun Sharif (Hamilton, Pretty Woman) as Flashback Richard Holland and Prince.

The book is written by screenwriter Tina Andrews (Sally Hemings: An American Scandal, Why Do Fools Fall In Love?); directed by Racky Plews (American Idiot, Footloose, Josephine Baker); orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and musical supervision by Ian Oakley (The Color Purple, The Lion King (UK Tours); choreography by Del Mak; sound design by Chris Whybrow; and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Produced by Adrian Grant (Thriller Live).

‘I'm Every Woman' brings Rock &Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan's explosive and dramatic life to the stage. Her story will be explored and experienced in flashbacks utilising the unique concept of a present-day musical within a musical about Chaka Khan herself.

A journey of music, love and betrayal, this brand new musical reveals the woman behind the diva. ‘I'm Every Woman' features Chaka Khan's much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band Rufus.

Featuring beloved, famous songs from Chaka and her famous friends such as I'm Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You and Higher Love, the workshop combines Chaka's phenomenal music catalogue with a fusion of dynamic, intricate choreography which mirrors Chaka's eclectic music career. This untold story of Chaka Khan reveals her passion for civil rights, struggles within a toxic music industry, a dangerous road to a drug-fuelled overdose, and the high pressures of working whilst being a mother.