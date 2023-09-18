Catherine Tyldesley, Danny Hatchard, and More Join the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has announced initial casting for the production's first ever UK & Ireland tour in 2024 with tickets on sale now at bonnieandclydemusical.com.

Leading lady and Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star, Catherine Tyldesley will make her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow sharing the role with Hollyoaks and Holby City's Daisy Wood-Davis at certain venues. They are joined by Eastenders actor Danny Hatchard in his musical theatre debut and Heathers and Newsies star, Alex James-Hatton who will share the role of Clyde Barrow across the tour. For performance dates see listings below and local venue websites.

After wowing audiences in the West End and International Tour of Bat Out of Hell, Katie Tonkinson will play Bonnie Parker.

Sam Ferriday, who has appeared in hit musicals such as Heathers, The Cher Show and Jersey Boys will play the role of Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington, who has appeared on The Voice UK and Eurovision: You Decide, will play the role of The Preacher from 22 Feb - 27 July. Nate Landskroner of Waitress and Heathers will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances - casting for alternate Bonnie Parker will be announced soon.

Additional venues have also been added to the major UK & Ireland Tour including Manchester, Sunderland, Bath, Bradford, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Brighton, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley and Northampton. For local venue casting and tickets visit bonnieandclydemusical.com. Further casting will be announced soon.

Opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024, the UK & Ireland tour will also play in Dartford, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham and Dublin.

The UK & Ireland tour follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London's West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The production features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Associate Musical Supervision from Nick Barstow (Next to Normal, Bonnie & Clyde), Original Arrangements and Orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), Additional Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Vanara), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Wig Design by Darren Ware (Bonnie & Clyde) and Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is presented by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Group, an Olivier Award-winning production company with West End and UK Touring credits including Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, Rock of Ages, Company, Fame, Curtains, The Wedding Singer, The Last Five Years and The Last King of Scotland.

For more information and tickets visit bonnieandclydemusical.com.

Tour Dates

Thursday 22nd February-Saturday 24th February 2024

Leicester, Curve

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 27th February-Saturday 2nd March 2024

Dartford, Orchard Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 5th March-Saturday 9th March 2024

Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 12th March-Saturday 16th March 2024

Norwich, Theatre Royal

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 19th March-Saturday 23rd March 2024

Sunderland, Empire

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 26th March-Saturday 30th March 2024

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 2nd April-Saturday 6th April 2024

Southampton, Mayflower

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 9th April-Saturday 13th April 2024

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

Catherine Tyldsley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 16th-Saturday 20th April 2024

Glasgow, King’s Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Alex James-Hatton as Clyde until 19 Apr

Danny Hatchard as Clyde 19/20 Apr

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 23rd April-Saturday 27th April 2024

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 30th April-Saturday 4th May 2024

Bath, Theatre Royal

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 7th May-Saturday 11th May 2024

Manchester, Palace Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 14th May-Saturday 18th May 2024

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 21st May-Saturday 25th May 2024

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 28th May-Saturday 1st June 2024

Belfast, Grand Theatre

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 11th June-Saturday 15th June 2024

Bradford, Alhambra

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 18th June-Saturday 22nd June 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 25th June-Saturday 29th June 2024

Blackpool, Winter Gardens

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 2nd July-Saturday 6th July 2024

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 9th July-Saturday 13th July 2024

Cheltenham, Everyman

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 16th July-Saturday 20th July 2024

Dublin, Bord Gais Theatre

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 23rd July-Saturday 27th July 2024

Brighton, Theatre Royal

ATG+ Members presale: 10am 26 Sep

General On Sale: 10am 28 Sep

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 3rd September-Saturday 7th September 2023

Birmingham, Hippodrome

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 10th September-Saturday 14th September 2024

Portsmouth

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 24th September-Saturday 28th September 2024

High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 1st October-Saturday 5th October 2024

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 8th October-Saturday 12th October 2024

Sheffield, Lyceum

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

Danny Hatchard as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Monday 14th October-Friday 18th October 2024

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

TBC as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 22nd October-Saturday 26th October 2024

Northampton, Royal and Derngate

Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

TBC as Clyde

Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

Sam Ferriday as Buck